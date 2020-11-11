It's official! Lachie Fogarty will be a Blue in 2021. Picture: AFL Media

CARLTON has secured small forward Lachie Fogarty from Geelong.

The Blues gave the Cats picks No.30 and No.51 for pick No.38 and the 21-year-old, who was taken with pick No.22 in the 2017 NAB AFL Draft.

Fogarty was contracted to the Cats for 2021, but has moved to the Blues in the hope of playing more regularly.

Carlton head of list management Nick Austin said the Blues saw a lot of upside in the right-footer.

Lachie Fogarty in action against the Dockers during the round eight clash at Optus Stadium in July. Picture: AFL Photos

"Lachie is extremely talented with all the attributes required to succeed at the elite level," Austin said.

"He will have every opportunity to make the most of that talent at our football club and he is really excited to begin the hard work and push for his place in our best 22.

"He is an exciting prospect who we think has the potential to be a player our members and supporters really enjoy watching in the seasons to come."

Pinpoint Patrick's pass leads to more points Patrick Dangerfield with an incredible goal assist and a gift goal for Fogarty

Austin thanked Geelong for their cooperation in trading a contracted player and said the deal was beneficial for all parties.

Geelong recruiting and list manager Stephen Wells said the Cats had enjoyed having Fogarty at the club and wished him well.

The Western Jets product played a combination of midfield and forward time in his six games this season but was squeezed out of the side ahead of finals.

Fogarty managed 15 games in his debut season of 2018 but has since battled a series of knee, ankle and groin issues that has cost him continuity in back-to-back pre-seasons.