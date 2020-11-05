Josh Dunkley in action during a Western Bulldogs training session at Whitten Oval in May. Picture: Michael Willson/AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs star Josh Dunkley has officially requested a trade to Essendon.

Dunkley's manager, Liam Pickering, confirmed his decision on Thursday.

WHO'S MOVING? All the latest trade and contract news

Pickering said Dunkley's choice was "purely a football decision", saying the 23-year-old wants to spend more time as an inside midfielder and believes he will gain that experience at the Bombers.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Why Jez deal still gets done, Treloar suitors, Fantasia latest The latest on Jeremy Cameron, Adam Treloar and more as Riley Beveridge and Mitch Cleary answer all of the biggest trade questions live on Facebook

The two sides will now negotiate a trade, though any potential talks will be complicated by the fact Dunkley has two years remaining on a contract he signed with the Bulldogs midway through last season.

Essendon has conceded it does not have the "whip-hand" in negotiations, given his contract status, with the Bulldogs since reiterating that Dunkley is a required player and "someone we want to keep at the football club".

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Dunkley wants to be a Don: Manager makes trade request official Josh Dunkley's manager Liam Pickering discusses his client's request to be traded to Essendon on AFL Trade Radio

INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER Your club's picks as they stand

The Bombers are set to have three top-10 selections that it can negotiate in a trade with the Bulldogs, pending a deal taking Adam Saad to the Blues, while it could also offer future selections in an effort to prise Dunkley out of Whitten Oval.

However, further complicating matters is the fact the Western Bulldogs do not need 2020 draft picks – and is actively looking to trade out its first-round selection, currently pick No.14 – due to it likely being absorbed by an early bid for gun Next Generation Academy prospect Jamarra Ugle-Hagan.

Speaking on Trade Radio, Pickering admitted there would be significant hurdles to overcome for Essendon to complete the trade.

WHO'S LEAVING? Your club's retirements and delistings

"Do I think it will get done? Well, he's got two years to run on his contract and there are always roadblocks when you've got multiple years left on a contract," Pickering said.

"We'll be doing our best to work through it and hopefully it can happen, because that's what he wants to do.

"I don't know exactly how they're going to do it. That will probably become a bit clearer over the next few days, because we've still got a week to go. Whether there's players involved, just picks, picks and players … I'm not sure how they'll structure it."

TURN IT ON Listen to Trade Radio and keep up to date with all the latest news as it happens, plus follow our live blog FROM 7am-7pm AEDT

Although other clubs have indicated their interest in Dunkley since learning of Essendon's bid to secure his services, Pickering has confirmed that his client would return to the Bulldogs should a trade with the Bombers not be forthcoming.

"The Dogs' initial starting point is that they're not interested in trading him, which is understandable, but Josh is pretty keen to get there," Pickering said.

"He'll stay with the Bulldogs if he doesn't go to Essendon. The priority is to get to Essendon, but if he can't get to Essendon he'll be at the Bulldogs.

"Of course, he can (go back to the Bulldogs). We've seen it happen plenty of times, we saw it happen with Tom Papley this year. It can happen and I guess that will be in the back of the Bulldogs' minds.

"But Josh's mindset is going to Essendon and that's the focus at the moment."

ON DEMAND NOW Keep up to date with all the latest trade news with AFL.com.au's expert team of reporters on Trade Desk Watch Now

Reports emerged earlier this week that Dunkley had grown unhappy at the Western Bulldogs this season, though Pickering refuted those suggestions and said his decision to request a trade was purely football-related.

"It's not sour by any stretch," Pickering said.

"It was a frustrating year for Josh. He had an injury early and the Dogs have got a very strong midfield, as we know. There are a number of players that play a similar position.

"Josh, because he's a little bit more versatile than a couple of the others, he has spent more time out of the middle which is where he wants to play. That's the area he's identified at the Bombers, he thinks he can go in there and strengthen it up as a big-bodied midfielder."