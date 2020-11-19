Former Saint Jack Steven has retired after just one season at Geelong. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG veteran Jack Steven has called time on his stellar AFL career despite having one season remaining on his deal at the Cats.

As revealed by AFL.com.au, Steven had been in talks with the Cats earlier this month about receiving a settlement on the final year of his contract for 2021.

He ends his career after 192 matches, including 183 at St Kilda where he won four best and fairests.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Steven bags first goal for Cats, teammates love it Geelong onballer Jack Steven with a classy finish to seal it

Steven signed a two-year deal at the Cats after crossing from the Saints ahead of 2020 but was limited to nine matches this season through a series of soft-tissue setbacks.

His return to training following the AFL season shutdown in May was also delayed after recovering from a stab wound.

He joins Gary Ablett and Harry Taylor in retiring from the Cats this season, while Nakia Cockatoo (Brisbane) and Lachie Fogarty (Carlton) departed for fresh opportunities.

Midfielder/forward Quinton Narkle has opened talks with the Cats over a one-year extension after being made to wait to learn his fate during Trade Period.

Grand Final member Sam Simpson is on the verge of a new two-year extension, while Irishman Stefan Okunbor will be retained on the Category B rookie list.

Brad Close, Lachie Henderson and Darcy Fort have been in discussions for new deals, while Jake Tarca and Zach Guthrie remain uncontracted for 2021.

Trio Blake Schlensog, James Parsons and Jacob Kennerley were delisted following the season.