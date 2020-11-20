St Kilda's Jonathon Marsh in action against Hawthorn in round 16, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA has delisted forward Jonathon Marsh but is working through finalising a new contract for crumber Jack Lonie.

The Saints confirmed on Friday afternoon Marsh had been cut, taking their total delistings to eight this off-season.

However, AFL.com.au understands Lonie is on the verge of inking a fresh one-year deal that may also include a trigger clause for a second season.

Marsh joins Ryan Abbott, Logan Austin, Jack Bell, Doulton Langlands, Jack Mayo, Matthew Parker and Ed Phillips in being informed they wouldn't be required at Moorabbin in 2021.

"We're really sad to see 'Marshy' go," Saints list boss James Gallagher said.

"Despite tough circumstances this year, which saw him regularly in and out of the team, Marshy was the first to congratulate his teammates after a win and also the first to get around them after a loss.

"The determination he exhibited to break back into the AFL system exemplifies the kind of person Jonathon is, and we truly hope he gets another go at this level."

Last-man standing Marsh loves the goal Everyone loses their feet except Jonathon Marsh, who extends St Kilda's lead

Marsh played six games this season after five in 2019 when he was picked up on the eve of the season as a rookie signing just weeks into his stint with Richmond's VFL side.

He was originally drafted by Collingwood in the 2013 NAB AFL Draft and played 15 games for Collingwood across 2015-2016 before returning home to play for East Fremantle in the WAFL.

Marsh's departure leaves defenders Shane Savage and Oscar Clavarino and Category B ruckman Sam Alabakis without deals for next year.

Key defender Jake Carlisle, 29 recently agreed to terms on a one-year extension which includes a trigger clause for a second season.

The Saints are also in talks with Hawthorn premiership backman James Frawley about the possibility of coming out of retirement to provide extra defensive depth.

The first AFL list lodgment for club is required on Wednesday, November 25 with the first delisted free agency window to open the following day.