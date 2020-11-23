GOLD Coast will have a maximum of 49 players on its list next year after the Suns were given approval to continue with an extended squad.

The AFL last week announced rules on list spots, with each club having a minimum of 37 players and a maximum of 44.

WHO'S LEAVING? Your club's retirements and delistings

The primary list must have no fewer than 36 players and no more than 38, with the Suns also capped at 38 primary list players.

FOOTY'S MIRACLES ON DEMAND Enjoy the most Incredible Comebacks in AFL history, showing every goal from the most significant margin until the final siren Watch Now

However they will be able to have nine category A rookies on their list and also two category B rookies.

The allowance for extra players is in line with the list concessions that were handed to the club last year, along with a range of other assistance measures as Gold Coast took out the 2019 wooden spoon.

Last season the Suns had a total of 53 players, with 40 on the primary list, 10 category A rookies and three category B rookies, making them clearly the biggest list in the AFL.

Gold Coast holds pick No.5 at this year's NAB AFL Draft and may only use the one selection at this year's intake, with the Suns also set to pick up Academy talents Alex Davies and Joel Jeffrey as pre-selections.

PHANTOM FORM GUIDE Cal Twomey's latest rankings

Given the AFL's assistance package was given to the Suns over the course of three years, the League allowed them to retain a bigger list but have cuts in line with those felt by other clubs.