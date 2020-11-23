Robbie Fox in action during the round eight clash between Sydney and Hawthorn at the SCG in July. Picture: Getty Images

SYDNEY has delisted Jackson Thurlow, Robbie Fox, Zac Foot and Sam Gray ahead of Wednesday's list lodgement deadline.

Gray, who crossed from Port Adelaide at the end of 2019, is contracted for the 2021 season and the Swans are expected to pick up the forward in the rookie draft in December.

The versatile Fox is a surprise after playing 14 games this season. Thurlow, a former Cat who was taken with pick 16 in the 2012 NAB AFL Draft, is also unlucky after playing some solid football in his eight games this year.

Sydney football manager Charlie Gardiner said: "Robbie, Zac and Jackson have all been outstanding people to have around the club and have made a contribution both on and off the field, so these were tough calls to make.

"The uncertainty surrounding the make-up of lists has made this period particularly challenging and all three have handled the situation with great character and maturity."

Sydney has delisted nine players this off-season and lost another versatile defender in Aliir Aliir, who was traded to Port Adelaide.

More to come