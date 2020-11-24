Jake Tarca at Geelong training on the Gold Coast in August 2020. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

GEELONG has re-signed five players but delisted small forward Jake Tarca ahead of the AFL's first list lodgement due on Wednesday.

The Cats confirmed on Tuesday afternoon they had re-contracted Darcy Fort on a two-year deal, while Quinton Narkle, Zach Guthrie, Ben Jarvis and Stefan Okunbor have all signed on for another season.

Okunbor will join former basketballer Paul Tsapatolis, who signed with the Cats last week, on the Category B rookie list.

Tarca was drafted at pick 68 via South Adelaide in the 2018 NAB AFL Draft but failed to break through for an AFL game and is now expected to return to the SANFL.

"We all enjoyed having Jake as part of our squad over the past two years and wish him every success in his future in football and outside the game," Cats head of football Simon Lloyd said.

"Jake improved as a player during his time at the club and we hope that he can get another opportunity."

The five re-signings come after recent extensions for Sam Simpson (to 2022), Brad Close (2021) and Lachie Henderson (2021).

Guthrie was an emergency throughout this year's finals series including the 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final, while Narkle played five matches before succumbing to a hamstring injury in round six.

Geelong's Zach Guthrie in action against Essendon in round 16. Picture: AFL Photos

Fort started the season as the Cats' No.1 ruck option and played five matches for the year before hurting his foot during the Cats' quarantine stint in Perth in July.

Jarvis made his debut as a late inclusion against Richmond in round 17.

"We see Quinton, Darcy, Zach, Ben and Stefan as still having improvement in front of them," Lloyd said.

"They each had limited opportunities this year, but all five players worked hard and got better. We are looking forward to their continued improvement."

The Cats currently hold picks 51 and 96 at next month's NAB AFL Draft.