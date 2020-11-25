Mitchell Hinge in action during a Brisbane training session at Leyshon Park, Yeronga in June. Picture: Getty Images

BRISBANE has re-signed much-loved defender Ryan Lester, while teammate Mitch Hinge will walk to Adelaide as a delisted free agent as early as Thursday.

Lester has re-committed for two seasons after holding out during Trade Period to win a longer extension off a superb season in defence.

The 28-year-old played 15 of the Lions' 19 games and was once again included in the club's leadership group.

Hinge, who was offered an extension to stay, was delisted from the Lions on Wednesday but will be free to move to the Crows when the DFA window opens on Thursday.

The 22-year-old South Australian played just one match this season to take his career tally to three but will provide a readymade half-back option for the Crows.

He was formally cut from the Lions along with Cedric Cox.

The Crows and Lions also completed a pick swap on Wednesday. Adelaide sent pick No.66 and a future fourth-round selection (tied to Melbourne) to Brisbane, in exchange for pick No.63.

Cedric Cox in action during a Brisbane training session at Moreton Bay Central Sports Complex on October 10. Picture: Michael Willson

Cox, a No.24 draft pick in 2016, expressed a desire to move home to Western Australia during the Trade Period but failed to garner any interest.

Meantime, given the new list constraints that has the maximum list size at 44, the Lions will temporarily delist Grant Birchall, Connor Ballenden and Rhys Mathieson from the senior list. The trio will then be added to the rookie list.

The Lions have also confirmed the signing of Irishman Deividas Uosis who will join as a Category B rookie after impressing at the AFL's European Combine last December.

Deividas Uosis soars at the 2019 AFL Europe Combine. Picture: Inpho/Laszlo Geczo

Given clubs are only permitted to carry two Category B rookies (down from three) in 2021 and the Lions also have Irishman James Madden, former basketballer Tom Fullarton has been upgraded from the Category B rookie list to the senior list for next season.

It leaves the Lions with 40 contracted players (including two Category B rookies) ahead of the DFA window and the NAB AFL National and Rookie Drafts.