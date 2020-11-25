Derek Eggmolesse-Smith in the thick of it during Richmond's round 10 clash with Brisbane at Metricon Stadium in August. Picture: Getty Images

AFTER playing six games in 2020, his most in an AFL season, Derek Eggmolesse-Smith has been told by Richmond that he will not be offered a contract for 2021.

Eggmolesse-Smith played eight games in total for the Tigers, including a breakout 23-disposal game against North Melbourne in round seven of this season where he was clearly one of Richmond's best players.

But it was not enough to save the 2018 Rookie Draft selection who was plucked from Richmond's Next Generation Academy.

Meanwhile, the Tigers have re-signed key defender Ryan Garthwaite and versatile tall Ben Miller.

Sarah Black and Nat Edwards recap Richmond's trade period and look ahead to the NAB AFL Draft and season 2021

Garthwaite, 22, put pen to paper on a one-year deal with the club, while Miller has been retained via a new AFL rule which allows clubs to place up to two primary listed players straight onto the rookie list without going through the NAB AFL Rookie Draft.

The 192cm Garthwaite will enter his fifth year at Richmond after being originally selected with pick No.72 overall at the 2016 NAB AFL Draft.

Garthwaite did not appear at senior level in 2020 but has played nine AFL games across his four years at Richmond.

Ryan Garthwaite cut open after this head clash with a teammate

Miller, 21, has spent three seasons at Richmond, playing mainly as a key defender. The utility was also used in the ruck during scrimmage matches this year, where he impressed coaches.

"He showed some real development this year – starting down back before showing some growth in the ruck and pushing forward during the scrimmages on the Gold Coast," Richmond football manager Blair Hartley said.

"We are excited to be able to keep him at the club and look forward to seeing him continue to progress next year."