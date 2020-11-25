FREMANTLE trio Bailey Banfield, Brett Bewley and Lachie Schultz have been delisted but the club intends to re-draft all three in December's NAB AFL Rookie Draft.
WHO'S LEAVING? Your club's retirements and delistings
All three played senior football in 2020: 12 games for Bewley, five for Banfield and a full season of 17 games for Schultz.
Fremantle football boss Peter Bell said the list reshuffle was forced by the changes to list sizes at all clubs.
"As is the case with many rookie-listed players, including Ethan Hughes at Fremantle, there are no barriers to playing AFL football if you're on the rookie list," Bell said.
"Ethan finished seventh in the Doig Medal this year from the rookie list and this will be his third year on it.
"There is a process we have to go through and we look forward to welcoming Lachie, Brett and Bailey back onto our playing squad for 2021."
WHAT’S THE NUMBER? How many picks will your club use at the NAB AFL Draft?
Bell also confirmed that Next Generation Academy product Leno Thomas had earned another season as a Category B rookie.