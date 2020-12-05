Connor Downie in action during the 2020 NAB AFL Draft special training day at Highgate Recreation Reserve in Melbourne on December 2. Picture: Michael Willson/AFL Photos

THE AFL has made no secret of its desire to grow the competition in China.

A home and away game was first played in Shanghai three years ago, and Melbourne took on Brisbane in an exhibition match there back in 2010.

FINAL DRAFT ORDER Your club's picks for the 2020 NAB AFL Draft

But the best way to grow a sport in China is by having a genuine marquee player - just ask NBA purists what Yao Ming did for basketball in the communist state during his hall-of-fame career with the Houston Rockets.

NAB AFL DRAFT NIGHT LIVE will be streaming on the AFL LIVE OFFICIAL APP and AFL.com.au on Wednesday, December 9, from 6.30pm AEDT. But before that, WATCH/LISTEN to NAB AFL DRAFT COUNTDOWN on Tuesday and Wednesday (December 8-9) from 12-2pm AEDT

The AFL has never had anyone with a Chinese background become a genuine star.

But Eastern Ranges product Connor Downie could change that.

WHAT'S THE NUMBER? How many picks will your club use at the NAB AFL Draft?

Part of Hawthorn's Next Generation Academy, the left-footed wingman says it would be ideal to land at the Hawks in next week's NAB AFL Draft.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Speedy NGA prospect set to excite Hawks fans Pacy wingman Connor Downie could end up at Hawthorn through its Next Generation Academy.

But several clubs have expressed interest in Downie and there are no guarantees he will be playing under four-time premiership coach Alastair Clarkson next year.

He is also destined to be drafted when Australian-Chinese relations are at an all-time low.

PHANTOM FORM GUIDE Cal Twomey's December rankings

The 18-year-old is proud of his heritage - his mother moved to Australia from China when she was 24 - and it has always been a big part of his life.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard 'Serong clone' makes late draft charge, Hawks dilemma, Crows' call Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge answer all your draft questions live on Facebook

"I've grown up half-Chinese, half-Australian," Downie said.

"Last year I thought about it a lot and if I get the chance to be drafted, I want to make it one of my goals and share the game overseas and sort of be an ambassador for footy in China.

"Hopefully I can encourage more Chinese people to play AFL and multicultural people (to play).

Connor Downie of the Eastern Ranges in action during the 2020 NAB AFL Draft training day at Highgate Recreation Reserve in Melbourne on December 2. Picture: Michael Willson/AFL Photos

"With mum being Chinese, I've been there a couple of times, a lot of my uncles still live there."

If Downie does end up at Hawthorn next year, one of his biggest role models during his stints with the Academy won't be.

We really want to hear from you Provide your feedback for a chance to win $200 Complete Now

Premiership star Isaac Smith left Waverley Park during last month's Trade Period and signed with rivals Geelong.

"What I learned from (Smith), he's a great leader, and taught me a lot about being yourself and trying to lift others up," Downie said.