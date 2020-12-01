WITH the NAB AFL Draft now only a matter of days away, clubs are in their last round of interviews with prospects as they organise their final orders.

In the meantime, we have settled on ours. In the fourth and final update of the Phantom Form Guide for 2020, we have ranked the best 30 players in the draft pool this year.

It does not take into account where the players will get drafted, nor where bids for Academy prospects will come. It is simply a rating of the best players in this year's group.

The Phantom Draft, predicting where players will be drafted, will be released next week.

195cm/90kg

4/4/02

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

Key forward

Ugle-Hagan's deeds as a 17-year-old last season see him retain his place at the top of the Phantom Form Guide throughout 2020. The key forward kicked 24 goals from nine games for the Oakleigh Chargers last year and dominated inside 50. He's quick (he ran 2.90 seconds in the 20-metre sprint at the Combine), strong on the lead and has a long left foot. The Western Bulldogs' Next Generation Academy prospect isn't shy of confidence either, at one stage texting Bulldogs star Aaron Naughton some forward craft advice this season ahead of a game. They will be a forward pair to fear for some time.

Where does he go? He's off to the Dogs, it's just a matter of when the bid comes. Adelaide is considering calling his name at No.1 but if not, one of North Melbourne (at No.2) or Sydney (No.3) will do the honours.

196cm/86kg

4/4/02

Perth/Western Australia

Tall forward

With 21 goals from nine games at senior level this season, McDonald stamped himself as one of the leading talls – and players – in this year's pool. The Perth product finished second in the senior WAFL goalkicking ranks and proved at the Combine he had the endurance to run up and down the ground. He plays efficiently – he converts his kicks, takes his marks and is an effective inside-50 target. McDonald is switched on and understated but a competitor on the field.

Where does he go? Adelaide has long considered McDonald in the No.1 field and he's still in the race. If not there, one of the next three – North Melbourne, Sydney or Hawthorn – will snap him up.

189cm/85kg

25/4/02

Murray Bushrangers/Vic Country

Midfielder/forward

With a twist of his knee in February, Hollands' draft season changed in an instant. The Vic Country midfielder suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament before his season began but he remains a top prospect based on his performances last year at all levels. Hollands is a player who has genuine impact on games: he kicks long goals, takes the ball forward and out of stoppages, and wants to have it in his hands in the big moments. Easygoing and popular, Hollands has impressed recruiters with how he has taken on the knee challenge this year although he is unlikely to be back at full fitness until mid year in 2021.

Where does he go? The Crows have put plenty of work into Hollands, who grew up in Adelaide and supports the club, for the No.1 pick. The Roos have been strongly linked, while Sydney, Hawthorn and Gold Coast are others in the frame.

Elijah Hollands in action for Australia's Under-17 team against New Zealand in 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

201cm/100kg

7/7/02

West Adelaide/South Australia

Key forward

Thilthorpe sees himself as a key forward who can ruck, and not the other way around, but he does like getting up the ground and being involved in the play. He battled through groin soreness this year to be a solid performer for West Adelaide's senior team and as he continues to build his frame will be a marking option around the ground. Athletic, big and versatile, some scouts see the quietly confident Thilthorpe as the best player available.

Where does he go? The local option for the Crows with their prized top choice. If not, North Melbourne is a big shot at No.2, while the Swans and Hawks will see what happens before their picks before they lock in on anyone.

195cm/78kg

17/4/02

Swan Districts/Western Australia

Key defender

It was a very good season for Grainger-Barras, who patrolled the backline with Swan Districts and proved himself as a long-term defensive option. The 18-year-old's ability in the air and to shut down opponents is rare for a player his age and he backs it up to be handy with the ball in hand. Grainger-Barras tested well for agility and speed at the Combine and wants to play at senior level next year, wherever he lands.

Where does he go? The best key defender in it has been strongly linked to the Swans at pick No.3 and won't get past Gold Coast at No.5.

180cm/80kg

22/5/02

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

Midfielder

The Oakleigh Chargers midfielder stamped his claims on an early draft position with his season in 2019, which saw him average 22 disposals and four tackles in 10 games at NAB League level as a bottom-ager. Phillips is a hard-edged inside midfielder and extractor with a strong body and power (he clocked 2.91 seconds over the 20-metre sprint). He's ready to play and has been for some time. This year has had its frustrations but throughout he has kept busy with his training to ensure he will be in the frame for an AFL debut as soon as possible. Clubs rate the determined and disciplined teenager as a future captain.

Where does he go? Another one of the 'Fantastic Five' prospects at the top of the draft who clubs are considering. Hawthorn has done a number of interviews with Phillips, while the Suns are also keen at No.5. It is hard to see him getting past Essendon's group of three picks if he is available by No.6.

188cm/79kg

26/3/02

Sandringham Dragons/Vic Metro

Midfielder/forward

It is not hard to see why clubs are keen on Perkins, with the tall midfielder/half-forward's game having many elements. He has speed (2.93 seconds over 20 metres), endurance (6:23 minutes in the 2km time trial) and a leap (94cm in the vertical jump), and all of that shows in how he plays. His upside puts him in this spot in the Phantom Form Guide. He takes the game on at ground level and in the air, kicks goals and carries the ball. Perkins will be picked a little on projection without the same production as others but has confidence, spark and all the qualities to be a star.

Where does he go? The wildcard of the top five. The Hawks have done their homework on Perkins and he's a shot for pick No.4. Essendon has had a look, but Perkins could also get through for Greater Western Sydney (pick No.10) and North Melbourne (No.11) to select.

Draft prospect Archie Perkins is tipped to go inside the top 10. Picture: AFL Photos

181cm/75kg

4/2/02

Sydney Academy/Allies

Midfielder

The Swans will have another Academy gun jump into their line-up when they recruit Campbell, who has been through all the elite pathways over the past three years. Campbell is a pacy midfielder/half-forward who uses his long and piercing left boot to cut through the lines and hit the scoreboard. He is a hard worker and has genuine speed, having run 2.90 seconds in the 20-metre sprint. He will continue building his endurance and probably starts as a sharp half-forward for the Swans.

Where does he go? The Swans are stocked up with points to match a bid for Campbell. Hawthorn has been linked as possibly putting up their hand at No.4, while Essendon could with one of its three picks.

186cm/88kg

9/4/02

Woodville-West Torrens/South Australia

Defender/midfielder

The most ready-to-play draftee in the pool. Jones had a sensational season playing in Woodville-West Torrens' premiership at senior SANFL level, proving to be a lock in the Eagles' backline. He is a powerful, hard, strong and tough shutdown backman who can keep opponents out of games as well as provide some strong rebound. He is a long penetrating kick and will be playing for Port Adelaide very early next season.

Where does he go? Headed to the Power as an NGA pick, the question is how early? Essendon rates him but will they bid? It could come down to the Giants' picks 10 or 13 for the bid to come.

Lachie Jones trains with Port Adelaide at the end of 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

183cm/74kg

27/5/02

Geelong Falcons/Vic Country

Midfielder

One of the better ball users in the pool, Bruhn can set up on a wing, in the midfield or across half-forward and be an impactful player. The challenge for recruiters in assessing him has been that they are working through mainly 2018 under-16s vision given he also missed most of last year with a knee injury before his 2020 was wiped out like all Victorian prospects. Bruhn is a professional, driven teenager who impressed when he trained with Geelong as part of the NAB AFL Academy.

Where does he go? Considered by clubs to be more unlikely than likely to feature in the top 10, although the Bombers and Giants do have an interest. North is a chance, but could he get to Richmond at No.17?

202cm/83kg

2/3/02

Gippsland Power/Vic Country

Key defender

Reid is right in the conversation among the best tall defenders in the group given his athleticism, skills out of the backline and ability to read the play. He is impressive with his hands and doesn't fumble, and rarely looks like he is fussed or caught under pressure. Will be a longer-term project given his body size but has a lot of the tools required to slot into an AFL backline.

Where does he go? Essendon and Greater Western Sydney are the clubs most linked to Reid as both look to restock their young talls.

200cm/87kg

15/1/02

Northern Knights/Vic Metro

Key forward/defender

It's Cox's versatility and athleticism that is the most exciting part about his package as a draft prospect. At 200cm there isn't anyone in the draft who moves like Cox: he ran 2.95 seconds for the 20-metre sprint and 6:05 minutes in the 2km time trial, which was third overall in the country. He can play anywhere – on the wing, as a centre half-back or centre half-forward or jumping ruckman, and he kicks the ball brilliantly on both feet. Enjoys flying for his marks and taking the game on so presents as a real player.

Where does he go? The Bombers have shown their interest in Cox, as have the Giants with one of their first-round selections. If he got as far as Collingwood's pick they would be a likely home.

Nik Cox in action during the Vic Metro Draft Combine. Picture: AFL Photos

188cm/77kg

29/7/02

Geelong Falcons/Vic Country

Forward

Henry brings some real X-factor to the group. He's a medium forward who can shift into defence, but mainly he has played his best footy as a marking option in attack. Henry, the younger brother of Geelong defender Jack, produces eye-catching moments and showed impressive form as a bottom-ager last year for the Geelong Falcons, including a five-goal haul. His weapon is his spring and strong hands.

Where does he go? GWS, Fremantle, North Melbourne and Adelaide are chances for Henry, as is Essendon with its suite of early picks.

193cm/81kg

31/1/02

West Perth/Western Australia

Key defender

Chapman's ability to find the ball and make things happen in the backline is evidenced by his average of nearly 23 disposals at Colts level this season. The West Perth product enjoys intercepting in the air and then taking off and providing rebound. He finished in the top 10 nationally for the 2km time trial (6:20) which has some scouts believing he could be modelled into a wingman given his size and shape. Chapman is a confident competitor who also tasted senior action briefly this year.

Where does he go? Another player who is in the mix for the Giants' selections, while Fremantle and the Kangaroos would also look closely. Collingwood, with its pair of first-round picks, could also consider Chapman.

186cm/78kg

13/3/02

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

Midfielder

A prospect who finds the football at will, Macrae spent the main part of last season with the Oakleigh Chargers playing as a half-forward, including having 20 disposals in their Grand Final win in the NAB League. But the younger brother of Western Bulldogs star Jack would have spent all of this season playing in the midfield, where he has shown he can rack up possessions and use them well on both feet. He has a nice sidestep and a hunger for the ball in his hands, and ran 6:17 in the 2km time trial at the Vic Metro NAB AFL Draft Combine.

Where does he go? The Bombers have shown some interest in Macrae, while Adelaide and North Melbourne will consider. Richmond, Melbourne and St Kilda are others deeper in the first round who will look closely in the possibility he slips, which is a chance if he doesn't go early.

192cm/85kg

18/3/02

Gold Coast Academy/Allies

Midfielder

It is Davies' height that gives him a real edge as a midfield prospect. At 192cm, the former basketballer – he captained Queensland at underage level – uses his frame and size to extract the ball at stoppages, feed it out and then be a marking threat around the ground. An elbow injury this year ruined the back half of his season in Queensland's competition but Davies will be staying local as he heads to Gold Coast as a pre-selection under AFL rules.

Where does he go? Davies is already with the Suns, with the club adding him to its senior list as a pre-selection Academy talent under the AFL's list concessions given to the club last year.

Alex Davies breaks a tackle during the 2019 NAB League All Stars game. Picture: AFL Photos

183cm/74kg

2/3/02

Sturt/South Australia

Midfielder

There were few better performed players in 2020 than Powell, who absolutely dominated under-18s level in the SANFL. The ball machine averaged 34 disposals and eight clearances a game for Sturt, as well as booting 11 goals for the season to claim the league best and fairest. Powell is a midfielder who will be able to step into a team next year and immediately do his thing: be a first-possession midfielder who sets up the play with his hands.

Where does he go? Adelaide and Essendon will have a think inside the top 10, while Collingwood, the Roos and the Giants are other possibilities inside the first round.

4??7?? Disposals. Forty-seven.



Tom Powell was a man on a mission in Round 10. See more of his highlights now in the @TorrensUni Draft Hub here ?? https://t.co/BRiy9m6oWD ?? pic.twitter.com/GEcFTUkkgu — SANFL (@SANFL) November 27, 2020

190cm/82kg

18/7/02

South Adelaide/South Australia

Forward/midfielder

It was quite a season for Cook, who burst onto the scene to star at under-18 level in South Australia. The talented left-footer kicked 26 goals from 13 games, including some bigger hauls, and showed his capacity to change games inside 50. He didn't test fast but plays quickly when up and going and he can sniff out a goal opportunity before most. Has also played up the ground on a wing and been a marking target in the air.

Where does he go? The Magpies are a chance, as are Richmond at pick 17. St Kilda will also take a look, while the Crows and Dockers are also in the mix.

South Adelaide's Brayden Cook in action this season. Picture: Nick Hook Photography

193cm/86kg

12/12/02

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

Midfielder/forward

McInnes' appeal lies in his versatility. He can be a tall midfielder who finds the ball, clubs often see him as a sweeping defender and he has also played stints across half-forward. McInnes played last year for the Oakleigh Chargers in their NAB League premiership as he withstood a back injury to average 15 disposals in 12 games. At the NAB AFL Draft Combine he rocketed through with a 2.78-second 20-metre sprint but was at the backend with his 2km time trial, however he looms as an exciting talent.

Where does he go? This will be very interesting. Collingwood has first call on the Next Generation Academy prospect, and Essendon and Adelaide have been linked as possible bidders on McInnes. Collingwood has also been linked to a trade with the Bombers involving the Pies' future first round pick.

192cm/80kg

12/3/02

NT Thunder/Allies

Forward/defender

Jeffrey has plenty of tricks, which makes him such a nice addition for the Suns as part of their Academy pre-listing concessions. Jeffrey has been used as a running tall defender, with his pace and agility making him a clever rebounder, and he also goes forward, which was on show for the Northern Territory All Stars game late in the year. Jeffrey is the son of former Saint and Lion Russell.

Where does he go? Locked in to join the Suns as a draft pre-selection. Jeffrey was due to move to Queensland and spend all year with the club in March before COVID-19 changed plans but he is on deck and ready to impress now.

Joel Jeffrey flies for a mark in an Academy Series game in August. Picture: AFL Photos

187cm/79kg

20/12/02

East Fremantle/Western Australia

Midfielder

It is Carroll's contested ball-winning which gives him an edge over plenty of others around this mark of the draft. He averaged 23 disposals this season for East Fremantle's Colts side, of which 60 per cent were contested, and he can weave through traffic and find a way to get through trouble and make space. Carroll has also spent time playing across half-back, meaning he provides another option for the club which picks him.

Where does he go? Carroll will be likely to fit somewhere in the first half of the second round. St Kilda at pick 21 seems his most likely starting point, while Brisbane (No.25) is also interested.

Jack Carroll in action at the NAB AFL Draft Combine. Picture: AFL Photos

185cm/83kg

31/5/02

Eastern Ranges/Vic Metro

Midfielder/half-back

As a line-breaking, rebounding, running, long-kicking prospect, Downie is one of the best of his type in this year's pool. In a position and role that is in vogue with clubs, Downie breaks through congestion with power, speed and a booming left foot. Having played last year mainly as an attacking half-back for the Eastern Ranges, he would have likely set up in the midfield this season.

Where does he go? Hawthorn has rights on Downie as a Next Generation Academy prospect but will be hoping a bid doesn't come before their second pick at No.24. That will be touch and go. The Giants are a chance at pick 20.

179cm/78kg

24/3/02

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

Forward/midfielder

Laurie has great footy IQ: he knows where the game's going and where the ball's going to be, and how to impact the play. Teammates like playing with him because he's creative, he sets up others with his disposal and he takes the game forward. Laurie is a small forward/midfielder who featured in the Oakleigh Chargers' NAB League premiership team last year averaging 15 disposals. He is sharp and smart by foot and clean at ground level.

Where does he go? Likely to fit in somewhere at the back end of the first round or early in the second. GWS and Melbourne have been linked, while Richmond could also have a dip.

175cm/75kg

18/7/02

Sydney Academy/Allies

Midfielder/forward

Pound for pound there aren't many better-performed players in the group than Gulden, who just keeps fronting up every week. After playing for the Allies last year, at NEAFL level for the Swans and in their Academy side, where he averaged 27 disposals, this season Gulden dominated the Sydney league competition with his relentless work ethic. The small left footer is a very crafty player who can dig in and find the ball but also run with it on the outside and go forward and kick goals.

Where does he go? The Swans have access to Gulden through their Academy. A bid somewhere in the first half of the second round seems most likely and at that point the Swans should be fine to match.

Errol Gulden celebrates a goal during the Northern Academy Series match between Swans and Giants Academy. Picture: AFL Photos

186cm/78kg

17/5/02

Perth/Western Australia

Midfielder

O'Driscoll's traits make him an option for clubs who are searching for a bigger-bodied midfielder who can win the ball. The Perth prospect handled himself well at senior level late in the season before producing a very good set of results at the WA NAB AFL Draft Combine, running 2.93 seconds for 20 metres, 8.12 for the agility and 6:23 in the 2km time trial. He shapes as a player clubs will see as having some ready-to-go attributes.

Where does he go? He's an outside chance for Fremantle's pick but the Dockers seem likely to have other options available by then. Adelaide is a chance with second-round selections, while St Kilda is also in the mix.

Nathan O'Driscoll finishes the 2km time trial at the WA Draft Combine. Picture: AFL Photos

189cm/83kg

22/4/02

Oakleigh Chargers/Vic Metro

Forward

Stone is a player who could have rocketed up the ranks this season had he got out on the park. Last year the versatile medium prospect kicked 11 goals for the Chargers in eight games, including a bag of five on debut. But he has also given indications he could be stationed in defence as a versatile backman who can rebound and set up the play, while some think he will be a midfielder in the future. He ran the 20-metre sprint at the NAB AFL Draft Combine in 2.95 seconds.

Where does he go? Stone could be a first-round bolter on the back of his performances last year and Combine testing, with multiple top-15 clubs considering him. Brisbane would be a look at No.25 but it is very unlikely he's still there.

Conor Stone tests out his vertical jump at the Vic Metro Draft Combine. Picture: AFL Photos

192cm/79kg

12/10/02

Woodville West Torrens/South Australia

Midfielder

Poulter has a point of difference when assessing him against other midfielders in his part of the draft, and it is his height. The Woodville-West Torrens midfielder enjoyed a consistent and productive season, averaging 25 disposals and three clearances. He can play inside and outside and is a sweeping left-foot kick.

Where does he go? Appears set to be taken in the second round. Carlton has an interest and he could get through to their first pick at No.31. Adelaide is also a possible destination with its pair of second-round picks.

Caleb Poulter breaks away from an opponent during the AFL Draft Combine Boys All Stars Game in Adelaide in October. Picture: AFL Photos

180cm/79kg

6/8/02

Brisbane Academy/Morningside

Forward

The younger brother of Brisbane's Keidean, Coleman pieced together an exciting season playing in Queensland this year. The Brisbane Lions Academy prospect has genuine zip and smarts at ground level, and was brilliant in Morningside's Grand Final win in the QAFL, lifting with some big moments. The Indigenous talent is fast, skilful and capable of the unexpected.

Where does he go? Brisbane has the rights to match a bid for Coleman through its Academy. There has been plenty of noise about a possible bid coming for Coleman before the Lions open their draft though, with Collingwood linked. If not, he could get through to Melbourne's pick 28.

185cm/82kg

5/5/02

Murray Bushrangers/Vic Country

Midfielder

Maher's testing was a sharp reminder for clubs about his athletic prowess. The explosive midfielder clocked in at 2.89 seconds for the 20-metre sprint and also performed well in the agility test to show his qualities. Maher is a midfielder who thrives with the ball up for grabs.

Where does he go? Maher looks likely to be a pick outside the top 30, but has some interest in that range.

Zavier Maher in action at the Vic Metro NAB AFL Draft Combine in October. Picture: AFL Photos

186cm/80kg

26/4/02

Swan Districts/Western Australia

Midfielder

Trew returned from an injury-hit 2019 campaign to be a consistent performer at Colts level this year with Swan Districts. The ball-getter finished his season with 32 disposals and 10 tackles against East Fremantle, and has proven to be a trusty accumulator in the midfield.

Where does he go? St Kilda could look at Trew at the end of the first round, while a group of clubs in the second round have also shown interest.