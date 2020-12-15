WESTERN Bulldogs forward and former Tiger Sam Lloyd is hanging up the boots.

Despite having a year to run on his contract, Lloyd, 30, made the surprise announcement on Tuesday.

It follows a season marred by injury and surgery that started when he broke his collarbone during the Bulldogs' round four clash with Sydney in June.

He was nudged by Aliir Aliir when competing for a groundball and injured himself as he hit the deck (watch below).

Lloyd returned in round nine but only managed another five games for the season. He was last seen in the Dogs' thrilling win over West Coast in round 16 where he snagged a goal and had 12 disposals.

Lloyd joined the Bulldogs at the end of 2018 after playing 57 games for Richmond. He was taken by the Tigers with pick No.66 in the 2013 NAB AFL Draft.

He kicked a career-best 38 goals in his first season at Whitten Oval to be the club's leading goalkicker.

He will be forever remembered by Richmond fans for his after-the-siren kick against Sydney (watch in the player below) in 2016 that sealed the match for the Tigers.

"I've thought long and hard about this decision over the last few weeks and months, and have come to the realisation that the time is right for me to hang up the boots," Lloyd said.

"I have a chance to pursue some exciting business opportunities outside of the football industry, and I'm keen to take on a different challenge.

"Playing AFL has been an amazing experience, and I'm proud of what I've achieved on the field. My journey wasn't conventional, but I'm just honoured to have played at the highest level."

"I'm extremely grateful to have represented two great clubs, who have given me the chance to live out a boyhood dream."