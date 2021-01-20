Zac Williams will wear the No.6 jumper previously held by Kade Simpson. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON'S prized recruit Zac Williams will take over the No.6 guernsey worn with distinction for the past 18 years by Kade Simpson.

Williams joined the club from Greater Western Sydney during last year's trade period and was handed the jumper worn in 342 games by Simpson, who retired at the end of last season.

Fellow recruit Adam Saad will have a familiar number on his back, grabbing the No.42 he wore across 109 games for Gold Coast and Essendon, while Lachie Fogarty will move into No.8 – becoming just the third player to wear that number for Carlton in the last 25 seasons.

The Blues' announcement of their new 2021 jumper numbers is among the latest of several reveals ahead of the official AFL Community Series pre-season games beginning on February 18.

Check out all the new numbers below.

2. Ben Keays, 3. Fischer McAsey, 6. Jackson Hately, 7. Riley Thilthorpe, 10. Luke Pedlar, 15. Brayden Cook, 20. Mitch Hinge, 21. Sam Berry, 31. James Rowe, 35. James Borlase, 42. Tariek Newchurch

3. Joe Daniher, 12. Nakia Cockatoo, 19. Henry Smith, 20. Jaxon Prior, 21. Tom Fullarton, 22. Harry Sharp, 34. Blake Coleman, 39. Carter Michael, 41. Deividas Uosis

6. Zac Williams, 8. Lachie Fogarty, 16. Jack Carroll, 26. Luke Parks, 29. Corey Durdin, 42. Adam Saad

TBC

2. Sam Draper, 6. Jye Caldwell, 13. Nik Cox, 16. Archie Perkins, 19. Nick Hind, 20. Peter Wright, 31. Zach Reid, 32. Josh Eyre, 38. Cody Brand

1. Sam Sturt, 3. Caleb Serong, 17. Brett Bewley, 22. Lloyd Meek, 23. Liam Henry, 24. Leno Thomas, 27. Heath Chapman, 30. Nathan O'Driscoll, 31. Brandon Walker, 34. Joel Western, 35. Josh Treacy, 38. Tobe Watson

4. Shaun Higgins, 5. Jeremy Cameron, 7. Isaac Smith, 9. Max Holmes, 21. Nick Stevens, 33. Shannon Neale, 36. Paul Tsapatolis

1. Hugh Greenwood, 2. Rory Atkins, 17. Oleg Markov, 21. Jacob Townsend, 30. Alex Davies, 33. Aiden Fyfe, 36. Elijah Hollands, 38. Rhys Nicholls, 40. Joel Jeffrey, 45. Luke Towey, 47. Hewago Paul Oea

5. Tanner Bruhn, 9. Ryan Angwin, 10. Jacob Wehr, 11. Braydon Preuss, 18. Conor Stone, 23. Jesse Hogan, 29. Cameron Fleeton, 35. Will Shaw

12. Will Day, 13. Oliver Hanrahan, 16. Tom Phillips, 24. James Cousins, 28. Kyle Hartigan, 30. Damon Greaves, 31. Keegan Brooksby, 33. Harry Pepper, 37. Ned Reeves, 38. Denver Grainger-Barras, 40. Seamus Mitchell, 41. Connor Downie, 42. Tyler Brockman, 43. Jack Saunders

An incredible honour for an exciting young player and his family. ??????



16. Bailey Laurie, 17. Jake Bowey, 19. Fraser Rosman, 21. Marty Hore, 50. Ben Brown

"I'd like to think I can play anywhere. But outside mid and high half-forward – I've been pretty suited to that position. I wouldn't mind playing that for the Dees, if I get the chance." – Jake Bowey



1. Jack Mahony, 2. Jaidyn Stephenson, 4. Aidan Corr, 5. Curtis Taylor, 15. Atu Bosenavulagi, 17. Lachie Young, 24. Tom Powell, 29. Will Phillips, 31. Connor Menadue, 33. Patrick Walker, 35. Charlie Lazzaro, 36. Phoenix Spicer, 40. Eddie Ford

29 for Phillips, 2 for Stephenson, 4 for Corr.



7. Xavier Duursma, 13. Orazio Fantasia, 21. Aliir Aliir, 23. Dylan Williams, 30. Ollie Lord, 34. Lachie Jones, 37. Taj Schofield, 50. Tyson Goldsack

16. Jake Aarts, 32. Samson Ryan, 39. Mate Colina, 49. Maurice Rioli Jnr

5. Brad Crouch, 22. Jack Higgins, 24. James Frawley, 27. Shaun McKernan, 30. Matthew Allison, 34. Tom Highmore

6. Logan McDonald, 16. Braeden Campbell, 21. Errol Gulden, 31. Tom Hickey, 33. Marc Sheather, 36. Joel Amartey, 40. Malachy Carruthers

7. Zac Langdon, 16. Luke Edwards, 22. Isiah Winder, 23. Alex Witherden, 26. Zane Trew, 31. Jamaine Jones

1. Adam Treloar, 8. Stefan Martin, 22. Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, 26. Dominic Bedendo, 29. Mitch Hannan, 30. Lachlan McNeil