ST KILDA defender Dylan Roberton is taking time away from the field to consider retirement.

The Saints released a statement on Wednesday morning confirming the 29-year-old had the full support of the club as he worked through his options with medical specialists and the St Kilda medical team.

St Kilda defender Dylan Roberton taking some time to consider his AFL future. After battling heart issues he is contemplating retirement. He’s out at Saints training today helping the coaches on the sidelines. — Callum Twomey (@CalTwomey) January 12, 2021

Roberton has played just one senior game in almost three years since he suffered his first heart scare in round four, 2018 against Geelong at GMHBA Stadium.

He sat out the rest of that season before suffering another incident in a pre-season match at the start of 2019. He returned to the senior team for the Saints' season opener in 2020 against North Melbourne but did not play again last year.

Roberton, 29, has played 129 games in 11 seasons at the top level, including 37 games with Fremantle from 2010-12 before crossing to St Kilda ahead of the 2013 season.

The former Docker was assisting the Saints' coaches during their training session at Moorabbin on Wednesday morning but did not take part in the session.

"In consultation with his specialists and club medical team, and with full support of the club, Roberton will assess all available options over the coming weeks," the Saints said in their statement.

"In the meantime, we request that the privacy of Dylan and his family is respected, and any queries are made via the appropriate club channels."

