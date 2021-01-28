Darren Glass will depart the Eagles and take up a job outside of football. Picture: westcoasteagles.com.au

WEST Coast great Darren Glass has departed his post as list manager at the Eagles.

AFL.com.au understands the triple club champion and former club captain informed the club last week he would be leaving on the eve of his second season in the role.

He will finish up in the coming weeks and take up a job outside the football industry.

Glass returned to the Eagles at the end of 2019 and took charge of his first Trade Period last year as the Eagles netted Alex Witherden and Zac Langdon and traded Tom Hickey.

After two seasons as backline coach at Hawthorn in 2018 and 2019, Glass replaced outgoing list boss Brady Rawlings who moved to North Melbourne as head of football.

Glass, who played 270 games for the Eagles, was previously a leadership coach with Adelaide in 2015 and worked at the Boston Consulting Group across 2016-2017.

He has also completed a Master of Business Administration (MBA) at the University of WA.