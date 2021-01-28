GEELONG'S list demographic will ensure no senior Cat has to play every match this year, according to captain Joel Selwood.

Selwood, 32, was rested for a month during the Cats' run to the 2020 Grand Final and is expecting further breaks in 2021 as the season reverts to full-length game time across 22 matches.

2021 FREE AGENTS Check out who is up for grabs

It was a policy the Cats relied on more last year after admitting they failed to rest Selwood and retired champion Gary Ablett enough in 2019.

Chris Scott's side will begin the campaign with 14 players aged 29 or older, forcing decisions to be made around periods of load management.

"With the season finishing so late and starting again, I'd be surprised if anyone played the full season at all," Selwood said.

CIRCLE THEM IN YOUR CALENDAR The 20 matches of 2021 you won't want to miss

"Our guys are going to put some plans together and we'll work out that closer to the date … (we'll) just make sure we manage people correctly.

"We've put a list demographic together right now that we don't think any player should have to play all 22 (games). We'll just see how that plays out … we've got a lot of guys we want to get games into, too."

Luke Dahlhaus during a Cats training session late last year. Picture: AFL Photos

Forward Luke Dahlhaus is racing the clock to be fit for round one, while the Cats are optimistic Jeremy Cameron (hamstring) and Patrick Dangerfield (groin) will be ready to tackle Adelaide in the March 20 season-opener.

But after spending much of last pre-season sidelined with a hamstring injury, Selwood has enjoyed a full-scale build-up ahead of a year that may require him to play in part on a wing, half-forward or half-back.

2020’S BIGGEST STORIES COUNTDOWN Check out Nathan Schmook’s 5-1 here

The Cats will continue their recent history by not reviewing the final match of the previous season over summer, instead putting their energy into keeping their premiership window open.

"We'll just show up again and we'll hopefully get on a run like we did last year, build some huge confidence in the group and be there to play-off when we need to," Selwood said.

TRADE PERIOD VERDICT We rank your club from worst to best

"We want to win it every year, we're not scared in saying that."

Selwood was on hand as the Cats announced they had extended their sponsorship deal with Ford for a 100th year to 2025, continuing the longest known sporting partnership in the world.