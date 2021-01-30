THE AFL has today announced the fixture for the 2021 AAMI Community Series which will see all teams play one match from Thursday, March 4 to Monday March 8, 2021.

The opening game of the Series will see Carlton host St Kilda at Marvel Stadium with the first bounce at 7:10pm AEDT.

The Friday night game will see Collingwood host Richmond at Marvel Stadium at 7:10pm AEDT before Saturday's matches sees Hawthorn host North Melbourne at University of Tasmania Stadium at 1:10pm AEDT, Fremantle host the Adelaide Crows at Fremantle Oval at 4:10pm AEDT and the Geelong Cats host Essendon at GMHBA Stadium at 7:10pm AEDT.

Sunday games will see the Sydney Swans host the Gold Coast SUNS at GIANTS Stadium, GWS Giants host the Brisbane Lions at Manuka Oval and the West Coast Eagles host Port Adelaide at Leederville Oval.

The Western Bulldogs will host Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on Labour Day (Monday, March 8), with the first bounce at 3:10pm AEDT.

AFL Executive General Manager of Clubs and Broadcasting Travis Auld said the decision to revise the fixture was made by the league, together with clubs, to safeguard the health and safety of the competition and the community by reducing travel prior to the home-and-away season.

"The AAMI Community Series continues to play an important role for AFL clubs and supporters across the country and we thank the regions of Albury (NSW), Coffs Harbour (NSW), Morwell (VIC), Noarlunga (SA), North Hobart (TAS), Mandurah (WA) and Whyalla (SA) for their understanding as we worked through the safest and most straightforward options for players, staff and supporters," Mr Auld said.

"Each of those regions play an extremely important role in our game and the decision to revise the AAMI Community Series was made to protect the health and safety of the competition and the wider community which remains the priority for the league.

"It is communities like these that are the heartbeat of Australian Football and we hope to be able to return to each of those areas and play games there in the future. While we share the disappointment of these regions, we also look forward to more fans being able to safely attend AAMI Community Series matches, particularly in states where supporters have not been able to attend a men's game in over a year."

The revised fixture features reduced travel with most matches of the 2021 AAMI Community Series to be played at AFL and AFLW venues.

All 2021 AAMI Community Series matches will be broadcast live on FOX FOOTY, Kayo and through the Official AFL LIVE App, thanks to Telstra.

Ticketing arrangements for the 2021 AAMI Community Series will be advised in due course.

2021 AAMI Community Series Fixture Thursday, March 4 STADIUM (NETWORK) EDT LOCAL Carlton vs. St Kilda Marvel Stadium (FOX) 7:10pm 7:10pm Friday, March 5 Collingwood vs. Richmond Marvel Stadium (FOX) 7:10pm 7:10pm Saturday, March 6 Hawthorn vs. North Melbourne University of Tasmania Stadium (FOX) 1:10pm 1:10pm Fremantle vs. Adelaide Crows Fremantle Oval (FOX) 4:10pm 1:10pm Geelong Cats vs. Essendon GMHBA Stadium (FOX) 7:10pm 7:10pm Sunday, March 7 Sydney Swans vs. Gold Coast SUNS GIANTS Stadium (FOX) 1:10pm 1:10pm GWS GIANTS vs. Brisbane Lions Manuka Oval (FOX) 4:10pm 4:10pm West Coast Eagles vs. Port Adelaide Leederville Oval (FOX) 7:10pm 4:10pm Monday, March 8 Western Bulldogs vs. Melbourne Marvel Stadium (FOX) 3:10pm 3:10pm



Click here to download a graphic of the 2021 AAMI Community Series fixture.