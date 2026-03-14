A first-quarter blitz from Sydney set up a convincing result, handing Brisbane a 0-2 start to its premiership defence

Isaac Heeney celebrates during the round one match between Sydney and Brisbane at the SCG, March 14, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

JOEL Amartey has bagged five goals as Sydney blitzed Brisbane early and claimed a convincing 44-point win over the understrength AFL premiers at the SCG.

The Swans kicked the first seven goals of Saturday's game on their way to a second home victory, winning 15.14 (104) to 8.12 (60).

SWANS V LIONS Full match details and stats

The Lions, without the suspended Harris Andrews, Zac Bailey and Darcy Gardiner and the injured Hugh McCluggage, dropped to 0-2 in their season start.

A downside for Sydney was potential injuries for star duo Errol Gulden (shoulder) and Isaac Heeney (hamstring tightness), both leaving the field in the final quarter.

Brisbane trailed by 34 and 48 at the first two breaks and didn’t kick successive goals until the third quarter, which they won by seven points.

They got within 29 in the final term, before a succession of goals to Justin McInerney, Brodie Grundy and Amartey blew the margin back to 47.

Star recruit Charlie Curnow was well contained by Ryan Lester, kicking 0.2, but Sydney had plenty of other weapons.

Amartey kicked and marked with authority, and Heeney and Logan McDonald each booted two goals, while full-back Tom McCartin racked up a career-high 27 possessions.

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Brisbane won 22 more clearances but lacked the polish going forward.

The Swans' early pressure paid dividends as they kicked four of their first five goals from turnovers and piled on the first 31 points of the game.

Nick Blakey goaled from 50 inside the first minute and Sydney added further majors from Malcolm Rosas and Heeney before the Lions recorded a single disposal inside their forward 50.

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Brisbane's first goal came after the quarter-time siren, when an accurate Charlie Cameron set shot cut the deficit to 34 points.

The Lions were more competitive and effective in quelling the Swans' threat in the second term but had no more joy offensively, again kicking just 1.3.

Sydney's haul of 3.5 gave them a 48-point buffer at half-time, even though the Lions were ahead in clearances and contested possessions.

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Dayne Zorko tallied a match-high 30 touches for Brisbane and Lachie Neale 28 while Cameron and Bruce Reville both kicked two goals.

Amartey enjoying life in the shadows

When a two-time Coleman medallist is recruited to a club it's only reasonable that the resident key forward feels a bit worried, but Joel Amartey is loving sharing the goalmouth with Charlie Curnow. Amartey had only kicked three or more goals in a game nine times in his first 61 appearances, but his five on Saturday night makes it two from two in 2026 as opposition defences focus on Curnow, the former Blue finishing goalless.

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Not all injury news negative for the Lions

A swag of injuries and suspensions from round one no doubt played a part in Brisbane's poor night, but the medical team at least has some reason to smile. Lincoln McCarthy's return after nearly two years out went smoothly and he will only get better over coming weeks. Keidean Coleman also continued to re-find his feet and Sam Draper came off the injury list for his first game in a Lions jumper.

Sam Draper during the round one match between Sydney and Brisbane at the SCG, March 14, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Serious concerns for the Swans

Just when it looked like everything was going its way, Sydney suffered two potentially crucial blows late in the game. First Errol Gulden injured his shoulder in a tackle, before being followed to the bench minutes later by Isaac Heeney with a concern high on his right leg. Gulden put on a tracksuit top and sat out the game with a dejected look on his face. Heeney didn't look much happier with what the club said is hamstring tightness, and few in red and white will be smiling too wide until scans are done and results analysed.

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SYDNEY 7.1 10.6 11.9 15.14 (104)

BRISBANE 1.3 2.6 4.10 8.12 (60)

GOALS

Sydney: Amartey 5, McInerney 2, McDonald 2, Heeney 2, Rosas, Gulden, Grundy, Blakey

Brisbane: Reville 2, Cameron 2, Tunstill, Rayner, Lohmann, Allen

BEST

Sydney: Gulden, Amartey, Blakey, Rowbottom, McCartin, Bice

Brisbane: Dunkley, Neale, Zorko, Wilmot, Fletcher

INJURIES

Sydney: Gulden (shoulder), Heeney (hamstring)

Brisbane: TBC

Crowd: TBC at the SCG