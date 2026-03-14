Isaac Heeney celebrates during the round one match between Sydney and Brisbane at the SCG, March 14, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

JOEL Amartey has bagged five goals as Sydney blitzed Brisbane early and claimed a convincing 44-point win over the understrength AFL premiers at the SCG.

The Swans kicked the first seven goals of Saturday's game on their way to a second home victory, winning 15.14 (104) to 8.12 (60).

SWANS V LIONS Full match details and stats

The Lions, without the suspended Harris Andrews, Zac Bailey and Darcy Gardiner and the injured Hugh McCluggage, dropped to 0-2 in their season start.

A downside for Sydney was potential injuries for star duo Errol Gulden (shoulder) and Isaac Heeney (hamstring tightness), both leaving the field in the final quarter.

Brisbane trailed by 34 and 48 at the first two breaks and didn’t kick successive goals until the third quarter, which they won by seven points.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

They got within 29 in the final term, before a succession of goals to Justin McInerney, Brodie Grundy and Amartey blew the margin back to 47.

Star recruit Charlie Curnow was well contained by Ryan Lester, kicking 0.2, but Sydney had plenty of other weapons.

Amartey kicked and marked with authority, and Heeney and Logan McDonald each booted two goals, while full-back Tom McCartin racked up a career-high 27 possessions.

08:09

Highlights: Sydney v Brisbane

The Swans and Lions clash in round one of the 2026 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

Brisbane won 22 more clearances but lacked the polish going forward.

The Swans' early pressure paid dividends as they kicked four of their first five goals from turnovers and piled on the first 31 points of the game.

Nick Blakey goaled from 50 inside the first minute and Sydney added further majors from Malcolm Rosas and Heeney before the Lions recorded a single disposal inside their forward 50.

00:46

Rosas finishes fantastic Swans handiwork

Malcolm Rosas jnr gets on the end of some clever touches from his teammates to keep his side flying early

Brisbane's first goal came after the quarter-time siren, when an accurate Charlie Cameron set shot cut the deficit to 34 points.

The Lions were more competitive and effective in quelling the Swans' threat in the second term but had no more joy offensively, again kicking just 1.3.

Sydney's haul of 3.5 gave them a 48-point buffer at half-time, even though the Lions were ahead in clearances and contested possessions.

00:55

Oscar the Lion: Recruit provides much-needed spark

Oscar Allen snaps truly as Brisbane lands two goals in a row in the third quarter

Dayne Zorko tallied a match-high 30 touches for Brisbane and Lachie Neale 28 while Cameron and Bruce Reville both kicked two goals.

Amartey enjoying life in the shadows
When a two-time Coleman medallist is recruited to a club it's only reasonable that the resident key forward feels a bit worried, but Joel Amartey is loving sharing the goalmouth with Charlie Curnow. Amartey had only kicked three or more goals in a game nine times in his first 61 appearances, but his five on Saturday night makes it two from two in 2026 as opposition defences focus on Curnow, the former Blue finishing goalless. 

01:59

Five-star Amartey dines out at Swans’ party

Joel Amartey boots five goals as Sydney goes to town on the reigning premiers

Not all injury news negative for the Lions
A swag of injuries and suspensions from round one no doubt played a part in Brisbane's poor night, but the medical team at least has some reason to smile. Lincoln McCarthy's return after nearly two years out went smoothly and he will only get better over coming weeks. Keidean Coleman also continued to re-find his feet and Sam Draper came off the injury list for his first game in a Lions jumper. 

Sam Draper during the round one match between Sydney and Brisbane at the SCG, March 14, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Serious concerns for the Swans
Just when it looked like everything was going its way, Sydney suffered two potentially crucial blows late in the game. First Errol Gulden injured his shoulder in a tackle, before being followed to the bench minutes later by Isaac Heeney with a concern high on his right leg. Gulden put on a tracksuit top and sat out the game with a dejected look on his face. Heeney didn't look much happier with what the club said is hamstring tightness, and few in red and white will be smiling too wide until scans are done and results analysed.

00:43

Huge blow as star Swan hurts shoulder

Errol Gulden comes from the field in the fourth quarter after hurting his shoulder in this incident

SYDNEY      7.1   10.6   11.9   15.14 (104)
BRISBANE   1.3   2.6    4.10    8.12 (60)

GOALS
Sydney: Amartey 5, McInerney 2, McDonald 2, Heeney 2, Rosas, Gulden, Grundy, Blakey
Brisbane: Reville 2, Cameron 2, Tunstill, Rayner, Lohmann, Allen

BEST
Sydney: Gulden, Amartey, Blakey, Rowbottom, McCartin, Bice
Brisbane: Dunkley, Neale, Zorko, Wilmot, Fletcher

INJURIES
Sydney: Gulden (shoulder), Heeney (hamstring)
Brisbane: TBC

Crowd: TBC at the SCG