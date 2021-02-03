JORDAN De Goey has suffered a minor setback in his bumper pre-season with the Collingwood ace to miss up to two weeks of training with an abdominal strain.

The Magpies say the 24-year-old will miss at least a week of full training but do not expect the injury to put him in any doubt for the club's round one clash with the Western Bulldogs at the MCG on March 19.

De Goey pulled up sore after an intraclub match on Monday and scans revealed a strain.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Insane scenes as De Goey snaps an absolute stunner The Pies extend their lead off the back of a brilliant goal from Jordan De Goey

The star Pie said he was "definitely" on track for round one despite the setback.

"I'm fine," De Goey said on Wednesday.

"I just hurt a little bit of a muscle in my stomach, which is obviously not ideal, but in the scheme of things it's not too bad at all."

The dynamic forward was restricted to 10 games last season after injuring a finger, which required surgery, late in a starring performance against grand finalists Geelong in round seven.

Jordan De Goey at Phillip Island on Wednesday. Picture: Aaron Pereira, AFL Digital

After much speculation about where he would play this season, De Goey eventually re-committed to Collingwood in November by signing a two-year contract.

The gifted matchwinner returned to Magpies training in January looking stronger and fitter than in previous years when he has been criticised for his work ethic.

Retaining De Goey was important for Collingwood after they were forced to offload star midfielder Adam Treloar and young forward Jaidyn Stephenson during the Trade Period due to salary cap pressure.

De Goey spent most of Wednesday at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit in his role as Monster Energy ambassador, with Supercars driver Cam Waters taking the Pies forward and former AFL star Nick Dal Santo for a pair of laps.