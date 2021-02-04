Collingwood players pause for the national anthem ahead of their 2020 semi-final clash with Geelong. Picture: AFL Photos

ONE HUNDRED and fifty players from Collingwood's AFL, AFLW and netball teams have penned an open letter to apologise to those hurt by the club as a result of racism.

The letter, which was 'written by the 150 footballers and netballers of Collingwood' and was 'endorsed and supported fully by the 120 staff of Collingwood', comes in the wake of the DO BETTER report that found the club was guilty of systematic racism.

"Sorry," the letter reads.

"As athletes we are sorry to anyone who, through their association with our club, has been marginalised, hurt or discriminated against due to their race.

Collingwood CEO Mark Anderson, Eddie McGuire and club Integrity Committee members Jodie Sizer and Peter Murphy face the media on Monday. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

"Through our silence we feel responsible for these injustices. We acknowledge it is not enough to simply show support for the principles of anti-racism and inclusion. We will confront the history of our club in order to learn, heal and determine how best to walk forward together."

The letter follows the concession from Collingwood president Eddie McGuire that he 'got it wrong' when he labelled the scathing internal review into systematic racism at the club as an 'historic and proud day'.

The report, which was leaked on Monday, found that there was 'something distinct and egregious' about the club's history of race-related incidents.

The DO BETTER report was commissioned by the club last year after allegations of racism from 2010 premiership player Heritier Lumumba.

Heretier Lumumba and Eddie McGuire embrace after a round two match in 2013 between Collingwood and Carlton at the MCG. Picture: Michael Willson

Over the last 72 hours we have had the opportunity to digest the DO BETTER report. We also apologise to those members, fans and community who feel guilt and shame as a result of the systemic racism that has occurred within our organisation.

To all the young people who dream about one day pulling on the black and white stripes, we pledge as athletes to continue to help create a club that allows ALL of us to thrive, regardless of race.

Faithfully.

This letter is endorsed and supported fully by the 120 staff of Collingwood.