POWERFUL Port Adelaide young gun Mitch Georgiades has "unlimited ability" and is giving coach Ken Hinkley plenty to think about as his forward group jockey for prominence in the final weeks of pre-season.

Georgiades played seven games in his debut season and earned a NAB AFL Rising Star nomination in round nine when he booted three goals against Melbourne.

The 19-year-old wiped 15 seconds off his time trial this summer and appears poised to make significant improvement in his second season after a summer adding more muscle to his 191cm frame.

"Mitch has got unlimited ability and he's got an unlimited workrate that's going to give him the best chance to do that," Hinkley told AFL.com.au.

"He's got some real weapons and he's got a set of hands that are as good as anyone who plays the game currently.

"He's fearless in his attack on the ball and he's going to be hard work for anyone, because he's got a real power athlete about him and he's got speed and endurance.

"There's some people in that space of the ground that are going to fight pretty hard to hang onto their spot as well and the challenge for spots is great.

"It's great for me, it's great for Mitch, it's great for the people whose spots he's trying to take because it keeps them honest."

Hinkley said the Power had great faith in Georgiades, who signed a contract extension through to the end of 2023 last November, but he had work to do before reaching his potential.

"He's very much young in his football, so he's got a lot to learn," the coach said of the Subiaco product, who was recruited with pick No.18 after a draft year sidelined with a calf injury.

"He's not just going to walk out there in AFL football and think he's going to dominate.

"He's got to keep working hard to dominate and we've got great confidence that his future is incredibly bright."

There's a selection squeeze looming in the Power forward line as Georgiades pushes his case to play alongside All-Australian Charlie Dixon in attack.

Tall forward Todd Marshall is also impressing, while the Power's preference is likely to remain a two-pronged ruck division with Scott Lycett and forward/ruck Peter Ladhams.

"It's going to be interesting because they're all in really good form on the track," Hinkley said.

"They're all performing at a really high level, but when it comes down to it, and we're not too far away, we've got to pick 22 and we've got to pick the best 22 that are in the best shape and playing the best football.

"They'll fight pretty hard over the next month I reckon to get their spot and keep their spot."

When asked if it was his preference to play two ruckmen, Hinkley said: "It is. It was at the end of last year and we missed being in the Grand Final by six points."

The coach said he would challenge his players, however, to re-earn their spots.

"My preference is to pick the best players in the best form every week," he said.

Peter Ladhams and Scott Lycett during a Port Adelaide intraclub game in 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

"If that's two rucks then I'm not frightened of that. If it's not two rucks, I'm also not frightened of that."

Hinkley highlighted the potential of young ruckman Sam Hayes, who is yet to debut in three seasons on the list and last month re-committed until the end of 2023.

"He is going to push them all the way as well. They're going to have to play well to stay in the side," the coach said.