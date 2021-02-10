DRAFTING is open for AFL Fantasy leagues from Thursday morning and for coaches keen to get the edge over their opponents, they’ll spend some time setting their pre-Draft rankings.

I like to work off positional rankings. As each Draft takes place, you’ll find yourself strategising as to which line you should take your next pick from based on how your squad, and other coaches’, is shaping up.

GET THE FANTASY APP Download from the Apple Store or Google Play now

We’re currently compiling our rankings for a number of upcoming drafts as well as the annual Draft Kit which will be available later this month on AFL.com.au. Projecting season averages based on past performances, new roles and personnel changes coupled with durability and age help make decisions on where I’ll be happy to take players.

It’s a guessing game, but being prepared will help you when you’re on the clock and under Draft day stress.

As information flows through – such as injuries and our favourite pre-season quotes of "more midfield time" - we adjust our ranks.

Note: Due to 2020 games played with shorter quarters, the averages for players below have been adjusted to reflect full length games.

DEFENDERS

Expect Jake Lloyd and Lachie Whitfield to be first round picks but from there, you should be able to get serviceable defenders a little later in the draft. Last season, 27 of this year’s players with DEF status averaged more than 80. That’s 10 more than the forwards, so you may prioritise grabbing a forward over a defender in those first few rounds.

Zac Williams has a big bump based on his 2020 average with the mooted midfield time he’ll get at the Blues.

In the last week or so, James Harmes has seen his Fantasy stocks rise due to the revelation that he’s training with the midfield group because his season in defence "didn’t really work". Harmes averaged 94 the previous season when he was primarily a midfielder.

RANK PLAYER CLUB POS AVG GMS 1 Jake Lloyd SYD DEF 114.4 17 2 Lachie Whitfield GWS DEF 107.4 17 3 Rory Laird ADE DEF/MID 99.9 17 4 Jack Crisp COL DEF 95.1 17 5 Tom Stewart GEE DEF 96.4 14 6 Zac Williams CAR DEF 82 11 7 Sam Docherty CAR DEF 88.6 16 8 Bachar Houli RIC DEF 85.8 9 9 Callum Mills SYD DEF 92.3 15 10 Jayden Short RIC DEF 90.9 17 11 Caleb Daniel WBD DEF 88.6 17 12 Christian Salem MEL DEF 89.1 16 13 Alex Witherden WCE DEF 97.3 6 14 Jeremy Howe COL DEF 106.9 4 15 Brayden Maynard COL DEF 93.8 17 16 James Harmes MEL DEF 62.1 13 17 Jordan Ridley ESS DEF 89.5 17 18 Dan Houston PTA DEF 91.3 15 19 Brodie Smith ADE DEF/MID 85.4 16 20 Luke Ryan FRE DEF 88.1 17 21 Nick Haynes GWS DEF 88.4 17 22 Darcy Byrne-Jones PTA DEF 79 17 23 Brad Sheppard WCE DEF 88 17 24 Luke McDonald NTH DEF 90.6 17 25 Jack Lukosius GCS DEF 77.9 17 26 Hunter Clark STK DEF 79 16 27 Jordan Dawson SYD DEF 82.9 16 28 Jack Bowes GCS DEF 79.6 17 29 Shannon Hurn WCE DEF 80.8 16 30 Daniel Rich BRL DEF 84.4 13

MIDFIELDERS

The most prolific scorers in Fantasy are the midfielders. They’re the ones that will rack up plenty of touches and in turn, rack up the best scores. A whopping 27 midfielders averaged 100 or more last year meaning that your captain is usually going to be the first midfielder you pick.

Your first or second solution will hopefully be someone who has the capacity to average 110-plus.

For those playing Fantasy Classic, you’ll notice a range of players who last year returned averages well below their personal best. They may become value selections and worth bumping up your order. I believe the Giants will have a much better year and have ranked Tim Taranto and Stephen Coniglio around the group of midfielders I think will go at around 105.

Knowing that there were 51 players last season who averaged 90 or more, I’ll be keen to grab a skipper and fill my other lines before thinking too much about the midfielders… unless there’s a value pick that pops up in the mid-rounds I need to jump on.

RANK PLAYER CLUB POS AVG GMS 1 Lachie Neale BRL MID 122.5 17 2 Zach Merrett ESS MID 115.8 16 3 Clayton Oliver MEL MID 114.6 17 4 Taylor Adams COL MID 114.4 17 5 Tom Mitchell HAW MID 107.8 17 6 Matt Crouch ADE MID 110.5 16 7 Adam Treloar WBD MID 109.8 8 8 Andrew Gaff WCE MID 108.8 17 9 Jack Macrae WBD MID 112.6 17 10 Jack Steele STK MID 113.6 17 11 Lachie Hunter WBD MID 119.1 9 12 Tom Rockliff PTA MID 114.3 14 13 Josh Kelly GWS MID 106 14 14 Tim Taranto GWS MID 94.1 11 15 Stephen Coniglio GWS MID 97.5 16 16 Marcus Bontempelli WBD MID 104.9 17 17 Christian Petracca MEL MID 108 17 18 Mitch Duncan GEE MID 106 16 19 Jarryd Lyons BRL MID 107 17 20 Scott Pendlebury COL MID 105.5 13 21 Luke Parker SYD MID 106 17 22 Patrick Cripps CAR MID 94.1 17 23 Brad Crouch STK MID 92.8 12 24 Sam Walsh CAR MID 96.8 17 25 Andrew McGrath ESS MID 96.6 14 26 Travis Boak PTA MID 104.6 17 27 Josh P. Kennedy SYD MID 101.6 12 28 Cameron Guthrie GEE MID 106.1 17 29 Tim Kelly WCE MID 95.6 17 30 Sam Menegola GEE MID 102.6 17 31 James Worpel HAW MID 96.5 15 32 Dion Prestia RIC MID 94.5 5 33 Dylan Shiel ESS MID 102.1 15 34 Nat Fyfe FRE MID 94.3 14 35 Ollie Wines PTA MID 95.5 15 36 Hugh McCluggage BRL MID 92.8 17 37 Matt Rowell GCS MID 88.5 5 38 Touk Miller GCS MID 100.8 17 39 Ed Curnow CAR MID 96.8 17 40 Rory Sloane ADE MID 76 12

RUCKS

Recently the No.1 selection based on ADP (average draft pick) is a ruckman. Brodie Grundy has been that man for the last couple of seasons but Max Gawn is likely to be at the top of the table this year.

The two best ruckmen in the game could have 10-point gap on the next best available ruck (possibly Reilly O’Brien) and should be taken in the first half of the first round. I’m predicting the duo to have ADPs of one and two.

A strategy that has worked when drafting ruckmen is to take a punt on them. Meaning, if you didn’t get one of the big dogs early, you leave them until the late rounds. Based on projections, you could get an 85 averaging ruckman with one of your last picks as players like Toby Nankervis and Nic Naitanui can return those numbers, yet the defenders or forwards in the later rounds might be mid-70s at best.

RANK PLAYER CLUB POS AVG GMS 1 Max Gawn MEL RUC 123.6 14 2 Brodie Grundy COL RUC 113.6 17 3 Reilly O'Brien ADE RUC 108.5 17 4 Rowan Marshall STK RUC/FWD 96.6 17 5 Todd Goldstein NTH RUC 99.5 17 6 Jarrod Witts GCS RUC 80.5 17 7 Tim English WBD RUC 91.4 17 8 Toby Nankervis RIC RUC 80 7 9 Nic Naitanui WCE RUC 85.5 16 10 Scott Lycett PTA RUC 82.5 13 11 Braydon Preuss GWS RUC 62.5 3 12 Oscar McInerney BRL RUC 72 17

FORWARDS

There is certainly a gap between the first couple of tiers of forwards and the rest. Scoring drops away dramatically outside of the top half-a-dozen players.

You can bank 100-plus averages from MID/FWDs in Steele Sidebottom, Josh Dunkley and Patrick Dangerfield. Even with time in the forward line, they’ve proven to be great scorers across their careers. They’ll be snapped up in the first two rounds with the next group, including Dustin Martin, not far behind.

While it’s possible, there is unlikely to be more than 10 forwards average more than 90. Last year it was eight.

RANKINGS SPREADSHEET Click here to download Warnie's excel sheet

Snagging some of those high-80s players will be a priority. There’s plenty of risk, but those MID/FWDs that are likely to have a run on the ball will be hot property. Jye Caldwell should get that opportunity at the Bombers as may Jaidyn Stephenson at the Roos.

The player who took the biggest hit in my rankings was Tom Hawkins. After averaging a career-high 89, the inclusion of gun key forward Jeremy Cameron has me scratching my head over what his output will be. I’ve basically ranked him at 25 (he was the ninth highest averaging forward last year) as I know someone else will grab him before I will.

RANK PLAYER CLUB POS AVG GMS 1 Steele Sidebottom COL MID/FWD 113.6 9 2 Josh Dunkley WBD MID/FWD 97.1 11 3 Patrick Dangerfield GEE MID/FWD 102.1 17 4 Rowan Marshall STK RUC/FWD 96.6 17 5 Dayne Zorko BRL MID/FWD 98.6 15 6 Dustin Martin RIC MID/FWD 93.4 16 7 Isaac Heeney SYD FWD 88.4 6 8 Michael Walters FRE MID/FWD 91.4 14 9 Tom Phillips HAW MID/FWD 78.9 15 10 Toby Greene GWS FWD 82.1 13 11 Chad Wingard HAW FWD 84.4 17 12 Kyle Langford ESS MID/FWD 85.8 16 13 Isaac Smith GEE MID/FWD 81 10 14 Jordan De Goey COL FWD 74.9 8 15 Jack Martin CAR FWD 79.6 15 16 Kane Lambert RIC FWD 78.3 16 17 Shai Bolton RIC MID/FWD 81.9 15 18 Jye Caldwell ESS MID/FWD 67.8 9 19 Zak Butters PTA FWD 77.9 15 20 Jaidyn Stephenson NTH FWD 61.5 12 21 Robbie Gray PTA FWD 76.4 17 22 Ben Ainsworth GCS FWD 77.5 16 23 Sam Powell-Pepper PTA MID/FWD 73.1 17 24 Jeremy Cameron GEE FWD 63.9 17 25 Tom Hawkins GEE FWD 88.5 17 26 Tom Lynch ADE FWD 79.8 13 27 Zac Bailey BRL MID/FWD 77.3 17 28 Gryan Miers GEE FWD 78.3 17 29 Tom Papley SYD FWD 72.8 17 30 Aaron Hall NTH FWD 76.4 15

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.