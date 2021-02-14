Sunday, February 14

ADELAIDE 1.7 (13) lost to FREMANTLE 7.1 (43)

CROWS v DOCKERS Full match coverage and stats

AFLW Match Highlights: Adelaide v Fremantle The Crows and Dockers clash in round three of the NAB AFL Women's competition

RICHMOND 4.7 (31) lost to COLLINGWOOD 7.6 (48)

TIGERS v MAGPIES Full match coverage and stats

AFLW Match Highlights: Richmond v Collingwood The Tigers and Magpies clash in Round 3 of the AFLW

Monday, February 15

BRISBANE v WEST COAST

4.15pm AEST, Monday February 15

Hickey Park, Qld

Brisbane nearly played a perfect match against Gold Coast, holding their intrastate rivals to just two points while kicking 10 goals. The Lions appear to have a good mix of experience and youth, with the latter – led by Nat Grider, Belle Dawes, Jesse Wardlaw and Dakota Davidson – beginning to dictate matches.

West Coast lost no admirers for its tough performance in soggy conditions against Fremantle, with Mikayla Bowen and a much-improved Belinda Smith among those trying their hearts out. After needing to dip into top-up players to fill the emergency slots, Melissa Caulfield (hamstring) and Maddy Collier (concussion) are now available.

Tip: Lions have too much momentum at the moment, and the Eagles are making one of the longest trips in footy from Perth to Brisbane. Lions by 32 points.

WATCH IT LIVE Lions v Eagles

Watch it LIVE: Lions v Eagles. Picture: AFL Media

Saturday, February 13

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 2.6 (18) def. GOLD COAST 1.2 (8)

GIANTS v SUNS Full match coverage and stats

AFLW Match Highlights: GWS v Gold Coast The Giants and Suns clash in round three of the NAB AFL Women's competition

ST KILDA 2.4 (16) lost to CARLTON 6.4 (40)

SAINTS v BLUES Full match coverage and stats

AFLW Match Highlights: St Kilda v Carlton The Saints and Blues clash in round three of the NAB AFL Women's competition

MELBOURNE 9.6 (60) def. NORTH MELBOURNE 8.3 (51)

DEMONS v KANGAROOS Full match coverage and stats

AFLW Match Highlights: Melbourne v North Melbourne The Demons and Kangaroos clash in round three of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Friday, February 12

GEELONG 1.3 (9) lost to WESTERN BULLDOGS 3.6 (24)

CATS v BULLDOGS Full match coverage and stats

Highlights: Geelong v Western Bulldogs The Cats and Bulldogs clash in Round 3

