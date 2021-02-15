Nick Riewoldt gestures to the crowd after Maddie's Match between St Kilda and Richmond in 2018. Picture: AFL Photos

LUKE Darcy has resigned as an AFL All-Australian selector after taking up a role as a director of the Western Bulldogs.

St Kilda champion Nick Riewoldt and Sydney stalwart Jude Bolton will join the panel ahead of the 2021 season, as the AFL also fills the position that was held by the late Danny Frawley.

FULL STATEMENT Changes to AFL, AFLW All-Australian selection panels

Riewoldt was one of the great modern-day forwards, kicking 718 goals from 336 games and being named an All Australian five times, while Bolton was a 325-game dual premiership player with Sydney.

Luke Darcy and Jude Bolton in action during the 2017 EJ Whitten Legends game. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL has also announced changes to its AFLW All-Australian panel, with Courtney Cramey and Melissa Hickey both accepting invitations.

Cramey was a dual premiership player with Adelaide while Hickey, after beginning her AFLW career with Melbourne, went on to captain Geelong for its first two seasons across 2019 and 2020.

Both were members of the All-Australian side in 2017.

Courtney Cramey in action for Adelaide in the 2019 AFLW Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

"Each player has enjoyed a decorated career in their own right and their success as players has them well-placed as selectors of men's and women's All Australian teams for years to come," AFL executive general manager football operations Steve Hocking said.

AFL All-Australian Selection Panel: Gillon McLachlan (chair), Kevin Bartlett, Jude Bolton, Steve Hocking, Glen Jakovich, Chris Johnson, Cameron Ling, Matthew Richardson, Nick Riewoldt, Warren Tredrea.

AFLW All-Australian Selection Panel: Nicole Livingstone (chair), Sarah Black, Courtney Cramey, Tim Harrington, Melissa Hickey, Steve Hocking, Sharelle McMahon, Kelli Underwood, Josh Vanderloo, Shelley Ware.