RICHMOND has added another defender to its list with speed machine Rhyan Mansell joining the club in the Pre-season Supplemental Selection Period.

The 20-year-old has been training with the club since early January alongside other rookie hopefuls Nick Couroupis (West Adelaide), Jordan Gallucci (Williamstown), Josh Green (Marist AFC, ACT) and Derek Eggmolesse-Smith (delisted Tiger).

Mansell, who hails from Tasmania, is no stranger to premiership glory, having won a SANFL flag with Woodville West Torrens last year, while also winning three senior flags with Launceston.

He has been on the club's radar for several years despite focusing mainly on cricket as a junior.

"We have always liked his stuff because he suited what we like in a player; super competitive, physical, (and with) really good speed," Tigers recruiting manager Matt Clarke said.

"He has Richmond qualities and that ability to come in hard and tackle.

"He played footy, but he was in the cricket pathways. He also played soccer mainly as a kid, so he was not in all the (football) squads like a lot of kids are.

"To go into Woodville West Torrens last year under an excellent coach (Jade Sheedy) and into a great footy club and brilliantly run organisation was fantastic.

"When he went there from Tasmania, it gave us confidence he could do well, and he obviously fitted into a really good team and won a flag, which was a big tick."

Mansell, who stands at 180cm, is a running defender who can also lock down on the opposition's best small forward.

The Tigers have one list spot remaining.

