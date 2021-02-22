A DOMINANT four-goal performance from Ben Crocker in last week's intraclub match has shot the small forward into Carlton's sights, with the Blues adding the ex-Pie and Crow to their list of train-on players this week.

Crocker is now among four potential recruits vying for the final spot on Carlton's list ahead of the deadline for Pre-Season Supplemental Selection Period signings, which falls on March 9.

DECISION TIME Clubs weighing up options ahead of list cut-off

The 24-year-old trained with the main group on Monday morning, alongside fellow trialists including former Carlton rookie Callum Moore, ex-Melbourne defender Oscar McDonald and Murray Bushrangers youngster Zavier Maher.

Crocker had already signed for Carlton's new standalone VFL side in January, having been without a home after 33 senior games for Collingwood and Adelaide.

However, among a handful of Blues reserves players who had been asked to fill the numbers for an intraclub match last week, Crocker kicked four goals and was among the standouts in a small forward role.

A classy finish on the run in the game's dying stages, having initially competed for the footy on the wing, was among the highlights for Crocker in a performance that could have him back on an AFL list at a third club in 2021.

Ben Crocker had a day out in the @CarltonFC match simulation last week. ?? pic.twitter.com/b81N6ua8r8 — Carlton Reserves (@CarltonReserves) February 15, 2021

Crocker kicked 25 goals from his 33 AFL games, which came across four seasons with Collingwood and one with Adelaide last year.

Meanwhile, former West Coast forward Alec Waterman is firming to find a new home at Essendon after the Bombers cut their train-on list down to one.

Canberra defender Angus Baker and Murray Bushrangers half-back Charlie Byrne had previously been among the group, with the Bombers still having two list spots to fill ahead of the season.

Hawthorn, who also has two list spots still available, has added ex-Williamstown speedster and current Hawks VFL player Lachie Bramble to its train-on list.

The mature-aged Bramble joins Dandenong Stingrays midfielder Will Bravo and Norwood key forward Jackson Callow in vying for a place among Hawthorn's squad.

There are 11 clubs with at least one list spot still available, with teams still debating as to whether they fill that position before March 9's SSP deadline or hold the spot until the mid-season draft later this year.

Who's training at your club?

Adelaide (one list spot): Nick Murray (Williamstown), Ayce Taylor (delisted Crow)

Carlton (one list spot): Ben Crocker (Adelaide), (Oscar McDonald (Melbourne), Callum Moore (Carlton), Zavier Maher (Murray Bushrangers)

Collingwood (two list spots): Jack Briskey (Sherwood Magpies, Queensland)

Essendon (two list spots): Alec Waterman (Claremont)

Hawthorn (two list spots): Lachie Bramble (Box Hill Hawks), Will Bravo (Dandenong Stingrays), Jackson Callow (Norwood)

Melbourne (three list spots): Majak Daw (North Heidelberg), Kobe Farmer (Peel Thunder), Deakyn Smith (Dandenong Stingrays)

North Melbourne (one list spot): Flynn Appleby (Collingwood), Sam Skinner (Brisbane)

Richmond (one list spot): Nick Couroupis (West Adelaide), Jordan Gallucci (Williamstown), Josh Green (Marist AFC, ACT), Derek Eggmolesse-Smith (delisted Tiger)

West Coast: Will Collins (Swan Districts), Cedric Cox (West Coast, WAFL), Nic Martin (Subiaco)

Western Bulldogs (two list spots): Ewan Macpherson (Northern Knights), Corey Preston (Eastern Ranges), Anthony Scott (Footscray)

* St Kilda, Sydney and Port Adelaide also have list openings