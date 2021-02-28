Richmond players celebrate their first AFLW win after beating Geelong. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD stamped itself as a genuine premiership contender and Richmond broke through for its first-ever victory in round five of the NAB AFL Women's competition.

The Magpies soundly beat Melbourne on Sunday to remain unbeaten and on top of the ladder, a game clear of Brisbane which ended Fremantle's 11-match winning streak.

Adelaide showed no mercy in a thumping win over St Kilda, while the Western Bulldogs and North Melbourne also had big victories.

AFLW LADDER Where does your club sit after round five?

West Coast broke its duck this season with a thrilling one-point win over fellow strugglers Gold Coast.

And on Friday night, the Tigers sang the club song for the first time in 386 days after sinking Geelong.

Check all the scores, highlights and match coverage from a big round five below.

Friday, February 26

Geelong 2.1 (13) def. by Richmond 9.6 (60)

CATS v TIGERS Full match coverage and stats

AFLW Match Highlights: Geelong v Richmond The Cats and Tigers clash in round five of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Saturday, February 27

Western Bulldogs 7.5 (47) def. Greater Western Sydney 3.4 (22)

DOGS v GIANTS Full match coverage and stats

AFLW Match Highlights: Western Bulldogs v GWS The Bulldogs and Giants clash in round five of the NAB AFL Women's competition



Fremantle 1.8 (14) def. by Brisbane 3.7 (25)

DOCKERS v LIONS Full match coverage and stats

AFLW Match Highlights: Fremantle v Brisbane The Dockers and Lions clash in round five of the NAB AFL Women's competition

North Melbourne 9.5 (59) def. Carlton 6.1 (37)

KANGAROOS v BLUES Full match coverage and stats

AFLW Match Highlights: North Melbourne v Carlton The Kangaroos and Blues clash in round five of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Sunday, February 28

Adelaide 8.13 (61) def. St Kilda 1.2 (8)

CROWS v SAINTS Full match coverage and stats

AFLW Match Highlights: Adelaide v St Kilda The Crows and Saints clash in round five of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Collingwood 7.7 (49) def. Melbourne 1.8 (14)

DEMONS v MAGPIES Full match coverage and stats

AFLW Match Highlights: Collingwood v Melbourne The Magpies and Demons clash in round five of the NAB AFL Women's competition

West Coast 5.4 (34) def. Gold Coast 4.9 (33)

EAGLES v SUNS Full match coverage and stats

AFLW Match Highlights: West Coast v Gold Coast The Eagles and Suns clash in round five of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Did you head to the footy over the weekend? Tell us your thoughts! Take the survey now