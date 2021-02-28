COLLINGWOOD stamped itself as a genuine premiership contender and Richmond broke through for its first-ever victory in round five of the NAB AFL Women's competition.
The Magpies soundly beat Melbourne on Sunday to remain unbeaten and on top of the ladder, a game clear of Brisbane which ended Fremantle's 11-match winning streak.
Adelaide showed no mercy in a thumping win over St Kilda, while the Western Bulldogs and North Melbourne also had big victories.
West Coast broke its duck this season with a thrilling one-point win over fellow strugglers Gold Coast.
And on Friday night, the Tigers sang the club song for the first time in 386 days after sinking Geelong.
Check all the scores, highlights and match coverage from a big round five below.
Friday, February 26
Geelong 2.1 (13) def. by Richmond 9.6 (60)
Saturday, February 27
Western Bulldogs 7.5 (47) def. Greater Western Sydney 3.4 (22)
Fremantle 1.8 (14) def. by Brisbane 3.7 (25)
North Melbourne 9.5 (59) def. Carlton 6.1 (37)
Sunday, February 28
Adelaide 8.13 (61) def. St Kilda 1.2 (8)
Collingwood 7.7 (49) def. Melbourne 1.8 (14)
West Coast 5.4 (34) def. Gold Coast 4.9 (33)
