Sunday, February 28

Adelaide 8.13 (61) def. St Kilda 1.2 (8)

CROWS v SAINTS Full match coverage and stats

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard AFLW Match Highlights: Adelaide v St Kilda The Crows and Saints clash in round five of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Collingwood 7.7 (49) def. Melbourne 1.8 (14)

DEMONS v MAGPIES Full match coverage and stats

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard AFLW Match Highlights: Collingwood v Melbourne The Magpies and Demons clash in round five of the NAB AFL Women's competition

West Coast v Gold Coast at Mineral Resources Park, 2.10pm AWST

The Eagles will be happy to be home after consecutive cross-country games in Brisbane and Sydney. Like the Tigers, the Eagles are improving week by week, with the form of Grace Kelly, Bella Lewis and Mikayla Bowen particularly promising. The team just needs to stick with its pressure and run for longer, and that first win will come.

The Suns have stayed in Perth this week after playing Fremantle, and some bonding time may have been just what the doctor ordered. David Lake didn't beat around the bush, calling out his side's "lazy" two-way running in the second half against Fremantle.

Tip: It's possibly the first time West Coast has gone into a match favourites, but the patches of form it's shown in the past few weeks have been encouraging, while the Suns can't find the scoreboard. Eagles by nine points.

WATCH IT LIVE Eagles v Suns

Watch it LIVE: Eagles v Suns. Picture: AFL Media

Saturday, February 27

Western Bulldogs 7.5 (47) def. Greater Western Sydney 3.4 (22)

DOGS v GIANTS Full match coverage and stats

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard AFLW Match Highlights: Western Bulldogs v GWS The Bulldogs and Giants clash in round five of the NAB AFL Women's competition



Fremantle 1.8 (14) def. by Brisbane 3.7 (25)

DOCKERS v LIONS Full match coverage and stats

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard AFLW Match Highlights: Fremantle v Brisbane The Dockers and Lions clash in round five of the NAB AFL Women's competition

North Melbourne 9.5 (59) def. Carlton 6.1 (37)

KANGAROOS v BLUES Full match coverage and stats

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard AFLW Match Highlights: North Melbourne v Carlton The Kangaroos and Blues clash in round five of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Friday, February 26

Geelong 2.1 (13) def. by Richmond 9.6 (60)

CATS v TIGERS Full match coverage and stats

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard AFLW Match Highlights: Geelong v Richmond The Cats and Tigers clash in round five of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Did you head to the footy over the weekend? Tell us your thoughts! Take the survey now