The Suns have cruised past the Eagles on the Gold Coast

Christian Petracca celebrates a goal during Gold Coast's clash against West Coast in round one, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast has cruised to a second straight win to start its season, accounting for a spirited West Coast by 59 points at People First Stadium on Sunday night.

As they did against Geelong nine days earlier, the Suns blew the game open with a blistering first half, racking up 13 goals by the main break to establish a 62-point advantage.

SUNS v EAGLES Full match coverage and stats

The young Eagles fought back with a five-goal third term, but Gold Coast steadied to win 20.11 (131) to 10.12 (72).

Despite missing Brownlow medallist Matt Rowell (finger), the vaunted Suns midfield laid the foundation for victory, with Jarrod Witts unstoppable in the ruck.

Witts had his way with Matt Flynn, finishing with 20 disposals that included a long-range goal, a game-high seven clearances and more importantly for his team, put the ball on a plate for his midfield.

Following three goals from 34 disposals against the Cats, Christian Petracca played another blinder, kicking three in the first term and finishing with four for the game from 23 disposals, 14 of which resulted in scores.

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Captain Noah Anderson was also prolific, racking up 34 touches, Alex Davies had a big impact in less game time than his teammates with 25 and Joel Jeffrey (28) was devastating from half-back with his exquisite ball use.

Ben King kicked five goals to make it nine for the season, with Leo Lombard (two goals) impressing the week after earning a Telstra AFL Rising Star nomination.

They started the game raging favourites, and the Suns were in no mood to muck around, slamming on seven first-quarter goals to explode to a 38-point lead at the first change.

Petracca picked up right where he left off from against Geelong, booting three in the first term, cashing in on his team’s midfield dominance.

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Witts, Anderson and Davies all kicked goals as the Suns ran in waves, providing overlap options that were just too much for the young Eagles.

The second quarter was more of the same.

After Jake Waterman kicked the first of the term, King got rolling for the hosts, getting on the end of a Wil Powell dart from a centre clearance and then finishing off a sweeping full ground movement that transitioned the ball from one end to the other.

To West Coast’s credit, it came out with renewed vigour after the main break and deserved to win the third term with five goals to three.

Harley Reid (23) tried hard all game, as did Deven Robertson (17 and 12 tackles) and impressive mature-age debutant Milan Murdock (22 and two goals).

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Has Petracca got six Brownlow votes?

There's little doubt Christian Petracca was best on ground against Geelong in Opening Round with his 34 disposals and three goals and there's every chance he was again against the Eagles. The four-time All-Australian set the tone with three first-quarter goals and finished with four from 23 disposals for the game, again catching the eye with his pinpoint kicking. Jarrod Witts has claims to the three Brownlow Medal votes and so does Noah Anderson, but there's every chance Petracca has six through two games.

Milan Murdock is a name to remember

Less than three weeks ago Milan Murdock was an East Fremantle player preparing for another WAFL season. Taken by the Eagles in the pre-season supplemental selection period (SSP), the 25-year-old forced his way into Andrew McQualter's team and made an immediate impact in his debut. He pinned Mac Andrew with a great tackle to win a holding the ball decision and was then marched to the goal line for his first career major when Andrew slung him to the ground and gave away a 50m penalty. Murdock kicked another in the second quarter and was one of the Eagles' best players with 22 disposals and two goals.

GOLD COAST 7.3 13.6 16.8 20.11 (131)

WEST COAST 1.1 3.4 8.8 10.12 (72)

GOALS

Gold Coast: King 5, Petracca 4, Lombard 2, Witts, Rogers, Rioli, Miller, Long, Farrar, Davies, Clohesy, Anderson

West Coast: Waterman 3, Yeo 2, Murdock 2, Shanahan, A.Reid, Newton

BEST

Gold Coast: Witts, Petracca, Anderson, Jeffrey, B.Uwland, Davies

West Coast: H.Reid, Murdock, Yeo, Robertson, Ginbey, Waterman

INJURIES

Gold Coast: Nil

West Coast: Nil

Crowd: 13,309 at People First Stadium