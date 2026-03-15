Alastair Clarkson is all in on his side's growth, after the Roos recorded a shock 46-point win over Port Adelaide

Alastair Clarkson celebrates a win during round one, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

NORTH Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson is confident his side is maturing and on track for success after making a flying start to 2026.

The Kangaroos broke a run of six consecutive losses against Port Adelaide to hand Josh Carr a 46-point loss in his first game as Power senior coach.

KANGAROOS v POWER Full match coverage and stats

North hadn’t beaten Port since 2019, but proved far too strong at Marvel Stadium on Sunday, running out 17.11 (113) to 9.13 (67) winners.

Coach Alastair Clarkson was visibly emotional at half time after a strong early showing from his team.

"You’ll need to cart me out in a casket, in terms of wanting to help this footy club and help this group of players," Clarkson said after the match.

"We’ve got a great group of young kids, we’ve got some wise old veterans that can steer us in the right way, and we’ve got a group of players now around that mid-aged bracket that have really matured into fine players for us.

"I’m with these guys all the way."

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In contrast to Clarkson seeing green shoots after a long rebuild, Port coach Josh Carr was left disappointed in his first game in the top job.

"The connection going inside 50 just looked stagnant at times and looked like we lacked a bit of method," Carr said.

"We know we've got plenty of work to do."