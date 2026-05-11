Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera in action during St Kilda's clash against West Coast in round seven, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

ROUND nine was a reminder about all the good things – and the bad – that Fantasy footy has to offer.

From the highs of captaining Archie Roberts for his 157 to the late out of Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera shortly after, the game levels things out for coaches.

Some ended up on the good side with 2478 being the top score for the week, but on the other side, teams like Calvin's copped it.

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He lost Wanganeen-Milera only to be replaced with 23 and also had Sam Grlj as a late out in the last game of the round. He couldn’t do anything about it.

The forwards were a let down. Warnie’s last four 'premium' forwards he brought into his squad were Zac Bailey, Chad Warner, Kysaiah Pickett and Josh Rachele. They all scored under 70 points for the round.

With two weeks before the mid-season byes, The Traders look at some of the best options to bring in to your Fantasy squad. Marcus Bontempelli is at the top of the shopping list at $996,000 while Izak Rankine had a plumb role in the middle that saw him post 162, the second highest score of the year.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Episode guide

0:30 – The Traders' round nine scores.

10:30 – Crypto.com Trade of the Week

13:40 – Votes for the Cash Cow of the Year.

15:30 – News of the week.

20:10 – Tag Watch

23:50 – Is there a rookie crisis?

25:30 – Round 10 trade targets

40:05 – Most traded and The Traders' early moves.

43:00 - Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on X, @aflfantasy on Instagram and like the Official AFL Fantasy facebook page.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.