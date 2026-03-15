North Melbourne has started its season in style with a 46-point win over Port Adelaide

Jack Darling celebrates a goal during round one, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

NEW YEAR, new Roos?

North Melbourne looked like a different team in its first outing of 2026, defeating Port Adelaide by 46 points on Sunday afternoon to mark a grim start to the Power's life under Josh Carr.

A hot streak late in the second quarter laid the foundation for the 17.11 (113) to 9.13 (97) victory, while former no.5 draft pick Dylan Stephens played his best game in the royal blue and white, racking up 29 disposals, 11 marks and a goal.

KANGAROOS v POWER Full match coverage and stats

New captain Nick Larkey kicked four goals for the Roos, while veteran Luke Parker was instrumental behind the ball.

For Port, second-year forward Jack Whitlock put on the strongest showing of his career with two goals, and Mitch Georgiades kicked three goals.

More to come

NORTH MELBOURNE 3.4 8.5 13.10 17.11 (113)

PORT ADELAIDE 2.2 4.4 7.8 9.13 (67)

GOALS

North Melbourne: Larkey 4, Trembath 3, Zurhaar 2, Curtis, Stephens, Comben, McKercher, Darling, Simpkin, Parker, Duursma

Port Adelaide: Georgiades 3, Durdin 2, Whitlock 2, Bergman, Byrne-Jones

BEST

North Melbourne: Stephens, Parker, Comben, Sheezel, Davies-Uniacke

Port Adelaide: Rozee, Butters, Drew, Georgiades

INJURIES

North Melbourne: Nil

Port Adelaide: Marshall (ankle)

Crowd: TBC at Marvel Stadium