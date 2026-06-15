Nick Daicos celebrates a goal during Collingwood's clash against Waalitj Marawar in round 11, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

THE PIES have had their bye and for the 40 per cent of the competition that don't own Nick Daicos, now's your chance.

Daicos is among the must-have players in Fantasy Classic. He is averaging 119.6 and worth every cent of his $1,106,000 price tag. For non-owners, he's the key target.

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This could be via some positional switches from the injured Archie Roberts. Essendon's ball-magnet is set for some time on the sidelines due to dislocating his shoulder in round 14. The Traders look at the best options to bring in for him.

There are a range of forwards who are targets. Like Daicos, Jordan De Goey is another Pie coming off his bye. His form has been outstanding and with a lack of reliable forwards, he could be a great target. Brent Daniels, Joe Richards and Jake Soligo are discussed as part of possible FWD options.

Then there's the mid-season draftees. Demon Joel Fitzgerald scored 83 on debut and appears to be another must-have if you didn't get on for his debut. Magpie Mitch Podhajski is the rookie forward worth considering after scoring 59 prior to his bye.

Calvin, Roy and Warnie wrap up all the action out of the weekend and help you get set for the penultimate bye round with all the tips you need.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Episode guide

0:30 - The Traders' round 14 scores.

6:50 - Crypto.com Trades of the Week.

8:00 - Votes for the Cash Cow of the Year.

9:40 - News of the week.

14:00 - Lions, Bombers, Swans, Eagles byes.

16:20 - Cash cows to grab this week.

21:30 - Targets from Blues, Pies, Freo, Hawks.

26:30 - Archie Roberts trade options.

33:00 - Other trade options including FWDs.

41:00 - The Traders' early moves.

42:45 - Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on X, @aflfantasy on Instagram and like the Official AFL Fantasy Facebook page.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.