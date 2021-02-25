CROWDS are set to return to the footy in Victoria for all round one games of the Toyota AFL Premiership Season.

The State Government will make the announcement today that will see the biggest crowds at a sporting event since the pandemic hit Victoria in March, 2020, when thousands were turned away from Melbourne's Grand Prix.

Crowd numbers, however, will be capped at 50,000 at the MCG and Marvel Stadium will also be at 50 per cent capacity (a total of 28,961).

Crowds at Marvel Stadium for the AAMI Community Series will also be capped at 50 per cent.

Capacity for GMHBA Stadium and Mars Stadium are currently being worked through with an announcement shortly.

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan has thanked Victorian premier Daniel Andrews for allowing fans back to the football.

"Footy fans in Victoria have been excited about getting back to matches and we have seen that with great numbers across the opening rounds of the AFLW season," McLachlan said.

"We haven't had footy crowds this big in Victoria since the match to support bushfire relief in February last year, so this announcement provides a big boost for our players and fans.

"Our team has been working extensively behind the scenes planning for multiple scenarios and all our venues will be ready to welcome fans back into the stands come next month."