THE SCALE of COVID-19 inflicted financial carnage on AFL players has been revealed, with the game's official accounts revealing just four footballers earned more than $900,000 from the 2020 season.

With a 29.17 per cent cut across the board due to the pandemic, Total Player Payments slumped to 2012 season numbers - $170 million in 2020 ($242m in 2019).

The average player wage for 2020 (698 players, rookie-listed players not included) was $260,000, a dramatic drop from the 2019 average ($363,000).

>> Click here to download a full breakdown of the Total Player Payments

It is believed the four players on $900,000-plus in 2020 were Jeremy Cameron, Lance Franklin (who didn't play a game), Jack Martin, who after crossing from Gold Coast to Carlton had a very heavily front-ended deal, and Dustin Martin.

Superstar Tiger Dustin Martin with all his bling from the 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Cameron, now at Geelong, had a back-ended deal with Greater Western Sydney last year.

Nat Fyfe and Jeremy McGovern were also likely among the game's biggest earners in the COVID-19 hit season.

In the 2019 season, 16 players were paid $900,000 or more.

The 2020 Total Player Payment figures were released to clubs on Friday.