THE SCALE of COVID-19 inflicted financial carnage on AFL players has been revealed, with the game's official accounts revealing just four footballers earned more than $900,000 from the 2020 season.
With a 29.17 per cent cut across the board due to the pandemic, Total Player Payments slumped to 2012 season numbers - $170 million in 2020 ($242m in 2019).
The average player wage for 2020 (698 players, rookie-listed players not included) was $260,000, a dramatic drop from the 2019 average ($363,000).
It is believed the four players on $900,000-plus in 2020 were Jeremy Cameron, Lance Franklin (who didn't play a game), Jack Martin, who after crossing from Gold Coast to Carlton had a very heavily front-ended deal, and Dustin Martin.
Cameron, now at Geelong, had a back-ended deal with Greater Western Sydney last year.
Nat Fyfe and Jeremy McGovern were also likely among the game's biggest earners in the COVID-19 hit season.
In the 2019 season, 16 players were paid $900,000 or more.
The 2020 Total Player Payment figures were released to clubs on Friday.
|2010 - 2020 Summary of AFL Player Earnings >> Scroll across
|Earnings
|2010
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2020
|Played
|Listed
|Listed
|Listed
|Played
|Listed
|$0 - $60,000
|9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|$60,001 - $100,000
|67
|38
|24
|31
|47
|113
|$100,001 - $200,000
|153
|152
|159
|166
|165
|189
|$200,001 - $300,000
|158
|140
|136
|124
|134
|142
|$300,001 - $400,000
|91
|148
|145
|123
|124
|131
|$400,001 - $500,000
|45
|89
|88
|107
|58
|60
|$500,001 - $600,000
|9
|53
|49
|48
|38
|40
|$600,001 - $700,000
|8
|34
|46
|42
|13
|13
|$700,001 - $800,000
|2
|23
|24
|29
|4
|4
|$800,001 - $900,000
|2
|9
|15
|16
|1
|2
|$900,001 - $1,000,000
|4
|11
|10
|7
|1
|2
|$1,000,001 - $1,100,000
|-
|4
|2
|4
|1
|1
|$1,100,001 - $1,200,000
|-
|3
|1
|3
|1
|1
|$1,200,001 +
|-
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|TOTAL
|548
|707
|703
|702
|587
|698
|NB: Details listed under heading "Played" relates only to Primary listed Players who participated in at least one senior match during the season.
|Details listed under heading "Listed" includes all Primary Listed Players
|Earnings are Total Player Earnings including ASA's.
|In 2020, a decrease in player payments arose due to the 29.17% reduction in payments agreed with the AFLPA as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.