FORMER Collingwood player Andrew Krakouer has joined the chorus of disgruntled footballers who have experienced racism at the club, recalling a time when he confronted teammates over a vile slur.

Krakouer, who co-hosts Yokayi Footy, said in 2012 he overheard teammates using the derogatory term 'b**ng' when making a foul 'joke' about First Nations people.

Krakouer, 38, said he was not interested in naming and shaming people but he approached the players after he heard them using the racist term.

>> Andy Krakouer will discuss further his time at Collingwood and thoughts on how the industry can best tackle racism when Yokayi Footy returns at 8pm AEDT on Wednesday, March 17 – watch on NITV, AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

"Straight away there were a number of emotions running through me. I was anxious, I was angry, I was annoyed … and in disbelief that I had just heard that in my own workplace and it was my own teammates who were making the racial slurs," Krakouer told NewsCorp.

"They were having a bit of a laugh and I walked over and I said: 'Would you guys mind telling me what is so funny?' They tried to sort of laugh it off …"

Heretier Lumumba, Andrew Krakouer and Alan Didak sing the song after a win over Essendon in 2012. Picture: Getty Images

Realising Krakouer's tensions were high, two players walked away but one stayed.

"He told me that the word 'b**ng' came from back in the day when white Australians used to run over Aboriginal people in their car and that 'b**ng' was the sound the car made when it hit them," Krakouer said.

CAN NO LONGER STAY SILENT Ex-Pie takes at Collingwood leaders

"I was absolutely disgusted in that person's response and the fact that it was funny to him and that it was a joke.

I still don't think they really understand or acknowledge what has really happened, and the trauma that it has caused - Andrew Krakouer

"These guys were my teammates and I had to play footy with them. It was a moment where I really thought to myself, 'what am I doing here?'."

Krakouer said he had been reluctant to make this story public but had gained strength from former teammates Heritier Lumumba and Leon Davis who have also detailed racist incidents at Collingwood.

DELUSIONAL Lumumba slams Collingwood's response to report

"It needs to be said. Racism, I believe, is a public health issue. It scars people, it changes people. It's not just words, it's systemic and really cuts deep. Enough is enough. We just want equitable opportunities to be healthy and thrive; people should get it by now. We're just sick of it."

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Andrew Krakouer's support of Heritier Lumumba Special guest Andrew Krakouer talks about his time at Collingwood with Heritier Lumumba and how we must all stand up and support each other

Krakouer, the son of former North Melbourne star Jim, was drafted by Collingwood in 2010 after starring in that season's WAFL Grand Final with 40 possessions and four goals. He also played for Richmond from 2001-07.

"We need to make sure the right changes are made, so that our next generation doesn't experience racism and the trauma associated with it and so they can work and live in a culturally safe environment," he said.

"I feel that I have a responsibility to not only continue my family legacy, but to continue standing up and calling out racism."

>> THE FULL 'DO BETTER' REPORT Download the PDF here

Collingwood continues to feel the ramifications of its Do Better report that was released to the public on February 1. A week after that release, long-standing president Eddie McGuire resigned.

Facing the media (L-R): Collingwood CEO Mark Anderson, Eddie McGuire, and Collingwood integrity committee members Jodie Sizer and Peter Murphy. Picture: Getty Images

The report found that the club's response to incidents of systemic racism was not at the correct level, labelling it "at best ineffective, or at worst exacerbated the impact".

McGuire was widely hounded after saying it was a "proud day" for the club when unveiling the findings of the report.

BARRETT McGuire's 'proud' story full of wrong words

Krakouer said: "I was pretty disappointed in how it all panned out. There were some excuses made and I still don't think they really understand or acknowledge what has really happened, and the trauma that it has caused."