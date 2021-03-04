Carlton and St Kilda will face off at Marvel Stadium for the opening game of the 2021 AAMI Community Series

CARLTON and St Kilda will kickstart the 2021 AAMI Community Series tonight when they face off at Marvel Stadium from 7.10pm AEDT.

The last time the teams met was in round five last year, also at Marvel Stadium, where the Saints won by 18 points. That was at the beginning of July before all Victorian teams hightailed out of the state due to the COVID pandemic.

The Saints will unveil several new faces for the clash, with off-season recruits Shaun McKernan (Essendon), James Frawley (Hawthorn), Jack Higgins (Richmond), Paul Hunter (Adelaide), Brad Crouch (Adelaide), Mason Wood (North Melbourne) and Tom Highmore (pick No.45 in the NAB AFL Draft) all selected.

Ruckman Paddy Ryder won't play, however, and veteran defender Jake Carlisle is still absent.

Carlton recruits Zac Williams, Adam Saad and Lachie Fogarty will also take to the field for their new team after featuring in last Thursday's practice match.

Train-on duo Callum Moore and Oscar McDonald have been selected, with both vying for the final spot on the club's list ahead of the pre-season Supplemental Selection Period deadline on March 9.

Rising key forward Harry McKay is also in the team, despite fears from last week over a rolled ankle, but other attacking threats Mitch McGovern (hamstring), Levi Casboult (knee) and Eddie Betts (calf) are all still sidelined through injury.