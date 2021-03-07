Sunday, March 7
Carlton 10.4 (68) def. Geelong 4.7 (31)
Collingwood 7.9 (51) def. Western Bulldogs 2.3 (15)
West Coast 1.2 (8) def. by Fremantle 11.9 (75)
Friday, March 5
Richmond 5.2 (32) def. by North Melbourne 10.7 (67)
Saturday, March 6
Greater Western Sydney 2.5 (17) def. by Brisbane 7.13 (55)
Adelaide 13.7 (85) def. Gold Coast 2.3 (15)
Melbourne 9.12 (66) def. St Kilda 3.4 (22)
