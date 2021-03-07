Sunday, March 7

Carlton 10.4 (68) def. Geelong 4.7 (31)

BLUES v CATS Full match coverage and stats

05:35 Mins
AFLW Match Highlights: Carlton v Geelong

The Blues and Cats clash in round six of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Collingwood 7.9 (51) def. Western Bulldogs 2.3 (15)

MAGPIES v Bulldogs Full match coverage and stats

05:00 Mins
AFLW Match Highlights: Collingwood v Western Bulldogs

The Magpies and Bulldogs clash in round six of the NAB AFL Women's competition

West Coast 1.2 (8) def. by Fremantle 11.9 (75)

EAGLES v DOCKERS Full match coverage and stats

Watch it LIVE: Eagles v Dockers. Picture: AFL Media

Friday, March 5

Richmond 5.2 (32) def. by North Melbourne 10.7 (67)

TIGERS v KANGAROOS Full match coverage and stats

05:34 Mins
AFLW Match Highlights: Richmond v North Melbourne

The Tigers and Kangaroos clash in round six of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Saturday, March 6

Greater Western Sydney 2.5 (17) def. by Brisbane 7.13 (55)

GIANTS v LIONS Full match coverage and stats

03:56 Mins
AFLW Match Highlights: GWS v Brisbane

The Giants and Lions clash in round six of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Adelaide 13.7 (85) def. Gold Coast 2.3 (15)

CROWS v SUNS Full match coverage and stats

04:24 Mins
AFLW Match Highlights: Adelaide v Gold Coast

The Crows and Suns clash in round six of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Melbourne 9.12 (66) def. St Kilda 3.4 (22)

DEMONS v SAINTS Full match coverage and stats

05:02 Mins
AFLW Match Highlights: Melbourne v St Kilda

The Demons and Saints clash in round six of the NAB AFL Women's competition

