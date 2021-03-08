Warnie, Roy and Calvin from The Traders. Picture: AFL Photos

SOMETIMES just reading the stats after a pre-season game doesn't always give the full picture when making decisions for your AFL Fantasy team … but coupled with passing the eye test on role, they can be an important factor for locking in your round one squad.

It's important to know who is getting the midfield time in the pre-season, but equally important to know who is missing. Does Tom Phillips get as much time inside when Jaeger O'Meara and Tom Mitchell return?

Will the defenders be able to rack up the same amount of the ball as Jayden Short and Dan Houston were able to do to be the highest scoring players of the weekend?

Roy, Calvin and Warnie chat through all nine matches and the key statistics as they piece their teams together ahead of round one. All of the relevant players are discussed with the eye test on the Fantasy friendly role the most important statistic analysed.

In this week’s episode …

1:00 - Early takeaways from the AAMI Community Series includes the rucks struggling and the running defenders dominating.

2:10 - Zac Williams' ownership is plummeting after being suspended for round one.

4:45 - The role is there for Paddy Dow, but can he score?

6:40 - Will Jack Higgins live up to his junior Fantasy scoring hype following his 107-point game.

9:30 - The top scorer of the AAMI Series was Jayden Short with 171.

12:00 - Are we jumping at shadows with Brodie Grundy's score? If his previous pre-season numbers are anything to go by, he'll be fine.

14:30 - Lock in Tom Phillips even though he has some fellow midfielders coming back.

18:30 - Consider Ben McEvoy as a bargain DEF/RUC as he looks to regain the mantle as the Hawks' No.1 ruckman.

20:45 - Can Jordan Clark cement a position in the Cats' 22? If so, lock and load.

24:00 - A shoulder injury stopped Nick Hind in his tracks, but he has a ball-winning role on the half-back flank.

28:00 - Tim Taranto reminded everyone he is 20 points under-priced.

31:30 - The Swans should be a happy hunting ground for rookie and Chad Warner at under-$200k could the forward we're looking for.

33:00 - Port Adelaide players combined for 190 marks with the defenders racking up, including Dan Houston.

35:00 - Roy is keen on Orazio Fantasia at a bargain price.

39:40 - Michael Walters' injury is good reason why to leave your Draft day until the latest possible moment.

44:30 - Bulldogs midfielders didn't have any issue racking up the points.

46:00 - Any concerns with Max Gawn sharing the ruck duties with Luke Jackson?

48:30 - James Harmes' midfield role is there.

52:45 - Did we see enough from Matt Rowell to be confident on starting him?

55:00 - Is an under-priced Jarrod Witts an option in the ruck with so many other premium options under-performing?

