FORMER North Melbourne tall Majak Daw has officially been granted a career lifeline after being added to Melbourne's list on Tuesday morning.

Daw joins Demons Next Generation Academy graduate Deakyn Smith as a rookie for the 2021 season as part of the Pre-Season Supplemental Selection Period (SSP) signing rules.

However, Werribee list hopeful Kye Declase and Kobe Farmer, the son of Demons legend Jeff, were informed they wouldn't be offered contracts after training with the club in recent weeks.

The decision to recruit Daw comes as the Demons prepare to be without tall forwards Ben Brown (knee) and Sam Weideman (fractured leg) for at least the first month of the season.

The rehab group (L-R): Jack Viney, Sam Weideman, Ben Brown and Aaron vandenBerg in February. Picture: AFL Digital

Daw, who turns 30 on Thursday, was given a late reprieve after starting the summer preparing to play for local club North Heidelberg.

Delisted after 54 games at Arden Street, including four last year, Daw has been earmarked to play in attack.

However, he isn't expected to be up for senior selection to start the season after being eased into the program which included playing a half in the Demons' VFL side on Monday morning.

"We invited Majak to train following injuries to Ben Brown and Sam Weideman," Demons list boss Tim Lamb told Melbourne Media.

"He is progressing really well and we think he could play a valuable role for us during the season."

Smith was overlooked by the Demons at the NAB AFL Draft last year but wins a spot after impressing this summer.

"We have been tracking Deakyn closely for a number of years, since his involvement in the academy program, and have always liked what we saw, so we are delighted to offer him a spot on our rookie list," Lamb said.



"Unfortunately, he didn’t get to play at all last year due to COVID and this hampered his draft chances."

The Demons had four list spots available before signing Daw and Smith with two open from last year's Rookie Draft and two to be filled following season-ending ACL injuries to Marty Hore and Aaron Nietschke.

The remaining two rookie berths can be used at the Mid-Season Draft which is currently slated for June.