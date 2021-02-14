Majak Daw lined up for Melbourne in a practice match while clubs were in the Queensland hub in 2020. Picture: Ben Gibson, melbournefc.com.au

DELISTED North Melbourne big man Majak Daw will attempt to revive his AFL career at Melbourne after the Demons offered him the chance to train with the club for the rest of the pre-season.

Daw, 29, trained with local club North Heidelberg on Thursday night before receiving the call to meet with Demons coach Simon Goodwin.

2021 FREE AGENTS Check out who is up for grabs

He will begin training with the Demons this week in the hope of winning one of three vacant list spots before the Pre-Season Supplemental Selection Period (SSP) closes on March 9.

Majak Daw was training with North Heidelberg on Thursday night... now he’s preparing to train with Melbourne for one of three vacant list spots @AFLcomau — Mitch Cleary (@cleary_mitch) February 14, 2021

The 195cm swingman had been hoping to join the Demons on the track on Monday but has been delayed while still awaiting the result of his mandatory COVID-19 test.

Daw was among 11 Kangaroos delisted at the end of the 2020 season in which the club won just three games. He made his debut in 2013 and played 54 games across 11 years with the Roos.

Melbourne's offer to Daw comes after key forwards Ben Brown (knee) and Sam Weideman (leg) suffered injuries in the past fortnight that will rule them out of the early part of the season.

"As part of the Pre-Season Supplemental Selection Period we have offered Majak Daw an opportunity to train with us for the remainder of pre-season," Demons list manager Tim Lamb told melbournefc.com.au.

"We are looking to potentially further reinforce our tall stocks and Majak will be given the opportunity to impress during this period."

Daw has signed with North Heidelberg in the Northern Football League and will play alongside Roos champion Brent Harvey if his opportunity at the Demons fails to eventuate.

We are excited to announce the signing of Majak Daw who has committed to the club for the next two seasons.



Majak joins ex teammate Brent Harvey & will relish the opportunity to play with younger brother Anthony



We welcome Majak and the Daw family to the kennel.#BringOn2021 pic.twitter.com/xEzjl2jT1O — North Heidelberg SC (@NorthHeidelberg) January 10, 2021

The Demons have two list spots open following last year's Rookie Draft and will have the opportunity to open up a third by placing Marty Hore (ACL) on the long-term injury list.

Kobe Farmer, the son of club legend Jeff, and Next Generation Academy prospect Deakyn Smith have been training with the Demons in recent weeks.

Any positions not filled in the SSP can be carried over to the Mid-Season Draft which is currently scheduled for June.

Who's training at your club?

Adelaide (one list spot): Nick Murray (Williamstown), Ayce Taylor (delisted Crow)

Carlton (one list spot): Oscar McDonald (Melbourne), Callum Moore (Richmond), Zavier Maher (Murray Bushrangers)

Collingwood (two list spots): Jack Briskey (Sherwood Magpies, Queensland)

Essendon (two list spots): Angus Baker (Canberra), Charlie Byrne (Murray Bushrangers), Alec Waterman (Claremont)

Hawthorn (two list spots): Will Bravo (Dandenong Stingrays), Jackson Callow (Norwood)

Melbourne (three list spots): Majak Daw (North Heidelberg), Kobe Farmer (Peel Thunder), Deakyn Smith (Dandenong Stingrays)

North Melbourne (one list spot): Flynn Appleby (Collingwood), Sam Skinner (Brisbane)

Richmond (two list spots): Nick Couroupis (West Adelaide), Jordan Gallucci (Williamstown), Josh Green (Marist AFC, ACT), Rhyan Mansell (Woodville-West Torrens), Derek Eggmolesse-Smith (delisted Tiger)

St Kilda (two list spots): Paul Hunter (South Adelaide)

West Coast: Will Collins (Swan Districts), Cedric Cox (West Coast, WAFL), Nic Martin (Subiaco)

Western Bulldogs (two list spots): Ewan Macpherson (Northern Knights), Corey Preston (Eastern Ranges), Anthony Scott (Footscray)

* Sydney and Port Adelaide also have list openings