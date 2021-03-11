WITH the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership season about to blast off, our experts have put their selectors' hats on to pick your club's round one team.

Who's in, who's out, who's injured, who's unlucky ... and who is up for a red-hot debut?

Did we get it right? Check it out.

Thursday, March 18

Richmond v Carlton, MCG, 7.25pm AEDT



RICHMOND

B: David Astbury, Dylan Grimes, Nick Vlastuin

HB: Liam Baker, Noah Balta, Nathan Broad

C: Josh Caddy, Dustin Martin, Jayden Short

HF: Kane Lambert, Tom Lynch, Jason Castagna

F: Daniel Rioli, Jack Riewoldt, Shai Bolton

Foll: Toby Nankervis, Shane Edwards, Trent Cotchin

I/C: Jack Graham, Kamdyn McIntosh, Dion Prestia, Jake Aarts

EMERG: Marlion Pickett, Mabior Chol, Riley Collier-Dawkins, Hugo Ralphsmith

NEW: Nil

UNAVAILABLE: Callum Coleman-Jones (suspension), Noah Cumberland (knee), Bachar Houli (calf), Ivan Soldo (knee)

NOTES: It is again a very settled line-up at Richmond, with Prestia considered likely to play against Carlton after his hamstring injury and Lynch a lock after his toe niggle. Houli is set to miss with his calf injury, with all the rest of last year's premiership winners to be available. Caddy's form will see him break in after missing last year's flag and it could be at the expense of Pickett. Chol as a second ruck could be considered, while Collier-Dawkins impressed late in last week's AAMI Community Series clash with Collingwood as he chases a debut. – Callum Twomey

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard MUST-SEE FALLOUT: Richmond chiefs rage after Stack, Coleman-Jones COVID breach Watch this amazing behind-the-scenes drama from the Sydney Stack and Callum Coleman Jones nightclub incident in the Amazon Prime Video Making Their Mark

CARLTON

B: Sam Docherty, Jacob Weitering, Lachie Plowman

HB: Sam Petrevski-Seton, Liam Jones, Adam Saad

C: Jack Newnes, Patrick Cripps, Will Setterfield

HF: Marc Murphy, Harry McKay, Jack Martin

F: Lachie Fogarty, Levi Casboult, Zac Fisher

FOLL: Marc Pittonet, Sam Walsh, Ed Curnow

I/C: Jack Silvagni, Paddy Dow, David Cuningham, Tom Williamson

EMG: Lochie O'Brien, Eddie Betts, Michael Gibbons, Oscar McDonald



NEW: Lachie Fogarty, Adam Saad

UNAVAILABLE: Zac Williams (suspension), Mitch McGovern (back), Tom De Koning (back), Brodie Kemp (foot), Caleb Marchbank (calf), Nic Newman (knee), Charlie Curnow (knee), Sam Philp (hip)



NOTES: The injury list is extensive, but could be soothed if McKay (ankle), Casboult (knee) and Newnes (ankle) are able to prove their fitness. Betts is fit following a summer calf injury, but whether the club feels he’s ready to be thrown straight into the action after missing both practice matches is another story. Expect a patient approach with the veteran. Fogarty comes into the side for his club debut. His addition into the forward line, along with Murphy and Fisher spending more time in attack, forces Gibbons to the outer. Saad is also in for his Blues debut, but fellow new recruit Williams is sidelined through suspension. That could mean more midfield minutes for Walsh and Curnow, with Dow and Cuningham also handed an opportunity to impress. Silvagni replaces McGovern (back) and Curnow (knee) as another marking target in the forward line. - Riley Beveridge

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Betts reflects on 'rollercoaster ride' doco What was it like to be in the Amazon Prime Video Making Their Mark series? Eddie Betts explains

Friday, March 19

Collingwood v Western Bulldogs, MCG, 7.50pm AEDT

COLLINGWOOD

B: Brayden Maynard, Jordan Roughead, Jeremy Howe

HB: Jack Crisp, Darcy Moore, Isaac Quaynor

C: Chris Mayne, Scott Pendlebury, John Noble

HF: Will Hoskin-Elliott, Brody Mihocek, Jordan De Goey

F: Jamie Elliott, Mason Cox, Oliver Henry

R: Brodie Grundy, Taylor Adams, Josh Daicos

I/C: Jack Madgen, Darcy Cameron, Brayden Sier, Callum Brown

EMERG: Tyler Brown, Josh Thomas, Finlay Macrae, Trey Ruscoe

NEW: Oliver Henry

UNAVAILABLE: Will Kelly (collarbone), Reef McInnes (finger), Steele Sidebottom (calf)

NOTES: The Pies used the Grundy-Cameron-Cox combination in the final two games last year and are tipped to use it again with the increased quarter lengths. They've been bullish on Henry all summer and he's just been given the nod with Hoskin-Eliott over Thomas. Noble has impressed on a wing this summer and with Mayne (concussion) likely to return, it pushes an unlucky Tyler Brown out. With Sier included and De Goey and Elliott to play midfield minutes, Callum Brown provides extra forward cover, while Daicos will also rotate there. Expect Mihocek (tight calf) to be cleared to play, while Adams is a touch more likely than Sidebottom and has been included. - Mitch Cleary

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Bucks: I would walk away Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley speaks to AFL.com.au about his coaching future

WESTERN BULLDOGS

B: Caleb Daniel, Alex Keath, Anthony Scott

HB: Bailey Williams, Ryan Gardner, Jason Johannisen

C: Jack Macrae, Marcus Bontempelli, Bailey Smith

HF: Josh Dunkley, Aaron Naughton, Lachie Hunter

F: Mitch Wallis, Josh Bruce, Tim English

Foll: Stef Martin, Tom Liberatore, Adam Treloar

I/C: Patrick Lipinski, Bailey Dale, Rhylee West, Laitham Vandermeer

EMERG: Zaine Cordy, Buku Khamis, Taylor Duryea, Cody Weightman

NEW: Anthony Scott, Adam Treloar

UNAVAILABLE: Hayden Crozier (shoulder), Riley Garcia (knee), Mitch Hannan (groin), Toby McLean (knee), Easton Wood (hamstring)

NOTES: Wood is making a charge to play as he recovers from his hamstring injury but still seems more of an outside chance, while Crozier's surgery opens the door for a possible return to the senior line-up for Johannisen, who was left out of the AAMI Community Series against Melbourne. Scott has impressed over pre-season and could force his way in across half-back, while Gardner seems ahead of Cordy. Vandermeer and Naughton are expected to be available after minor niggles. The Dogs' stacked midfield means some will be used in different positions. – Callum Twomey

Saturday, March 20

Melbourne v Fremantle, MCG, 1.45pm AEDT

MELBOURNE

B: Adam Tomlinson, Steven May, Neville Jetta

HB: Christian Salem, Jake Lever, Jayden Hunt

C: Angus Brayshaw, Christian Petracca, Ed Langdon

HF: Nathan Jones, Tom McDonald, Bayley Fritsch

F: Charlie Spargo, Luke Jackson, Kysaiah Pickett

FOLL: Max Gawn, James Harmes, Clayton Oliver

I/C: Aaron vandenBerg, James Jordon, Trent Rivers, Alex Neal-Bullen

EMG: Jake Bowey, Tom Sparrow, Oskar Baker, Harrison Petty



NEW: James Jordon

UNAVAILABLE: Jack Viney (foot), Michael Hibberd (ankle), Jake Melksham (hamstring), Sam Weideman (leg), Aaron Nietschke (knee), Marty Hore (knee), Jay Lockhart (testicle), Ben Brown (knee)



NOTES: All eyes will be on May, who remains in doubt after entering the AFL's 12-day concussion protocol. Should he clear all of the testing, he will be available to play. Should he fail to get up, Petty could be his replacement in key defence. Brayshaw should feature, despite a foot injury, while the club is confident Pickett can slot straight back into the lineup. However, Viney (foot) is out and Melksham (hamstring) is unlikely. Jordon appears set to be handed his AFL debut, while McDonald will partner Jackson in attack due to the absence of Brown (knee) and Weideman (leg). Expect veteran Jones to keep his place across half-forward, but Baker is an outside chance if the Dees elect for more speed. - Riley Beveridge

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Can the Dees push for a premiership in 2021? Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin outlines his plans for the Dees in 2021

FREMANTLE

B: Tobe Watson, Joel Hamling, Ethan Hughes

HB: Luke Ryan, Brennan Cox, Hayden Young

C: James Aish, Andrew Brayshaw, Adam Cerra

HF: David Mundy, Matt Taberner, Blake Acres

F: Lachie Schultz, Josh Treacy, Liam Henry

Foll: Lloyd Meek, Nat Fyfe, Caleb Serong

I/C: Alex Pearce, Darcy Tucker, Reece Conca, Connor Blakely

EMERG: Nathan Wilson, Heath Chapman, Travis Colyer, Taylin Duman

NEW: Josh Treacy, Lloyd Meek

UNAVAILABLE: Bailey Banfield (syndesmosis), Brett Bewley (quad), Mitch Crowden (ankle), Sean Darcy (knee), Rory Lobb (knee), Griffin Logue (hamstring), Sam Sturt (ankle), Michael Walters (hamstring), Michael Frederick (calf)

NOTES: Fyfe is named onball but expect him to rotate forward heavily to give the Dockers a target in Lobb's absence. Likewise, Mundy will be required to play a high forward role to give the team some class kicking into attack. It puts the onus on the young midfield to step up straight away in 2021. Cox looks too good in defence to relocate into attack, so Pearce gets the job of playing as a forward target and relieving in the ruck, as flagged by the Dockers. Hughes and Watson need to be rewarded early for eye-catching pre-seasons, but Logue shapes as the best shutdown option for small forwards once available. Frederick would have been in the 22 but Blakely (after a solid effort in the AAMI Community Series clash against West Coast) sneaks in due to his absence. The non-selection of 2020 regulars Wilson and Taylin Duman, who were emergencies for the AAMI clash, highlights the depth in defence. - Nathan Schmook

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard WATCH: Fyfe flies for massive match-sim hanger Dockers skipper Nat Fyfe soars for a speccy during match simulation

Adelaide v Geelong, Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACDT

ADELAIDE

B: Luke Brown, Jordon Butts, Tom Doedee

HB: Brodie Smith, Nick Murray, Andrew McPherson

C: Will Hamill, Rory Laird, Lachlan Scholl

HF: Shane McAdam, Elliot Himmelberg, Tom Lynch

F: Darcy Fogarty, Taylor Walker, James Rowe

Foll: Reilly O'Brien, Matt Crouch, Rory Sloane

I/C: Ben Keays, Chayce Jones, Ned McHenry, Harry Schoenberg

EMERG: Riley Thilthorpe, Sam Berry, Paul Seedsman, Jackson Hately

NEW: Nick Murray, James Rowe

UNAVAILABLE: Ben Davis (ankle), Jake Kelly (hamstring), David Mackay (concussion), Wayne Milera (knee), Tyson Stengle (suspension), Daniel Talia (knee)

NOTES: Tall defender Murray looks likely to earn an immediate debut as cover for injured Talia after being signed during the Supplementary Selection Period. The backline is otherwise settled enough for Laird to continue his move into the midfield. The interest at Adelaide will be when the trigger is pulled on draftees including Thilthorpe, Berry and Luke Pedlar. Hately could also be forced to wait for his first game as a Crow after failing to demand selection with his pre-season performances. - Nathan Schmook

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Must-see match review: Nicks fires up over lack of defence Watch this dramatic insider-access from the Amazon Prime Video Making Their Mark

GEELONG

B: Jed Bews, Lachie Henderson, Tom Stewart

HB: Mark O'Connor, Mark Blicavs, Tom Atkins

C: Isaac Smith, Joel Selwood, Sam Menegola

HF: Shaun Higgins, Jeremy Cameron, Brandan Parfitt

F: Gryan Miers, Tom Hawkins, Gary Rohan

Foll: Rhys Stanley, Patrick Dangerfield, Cam Guthrie

I/C: Zach Tuohy, Jack Henry, Jordan Clark, Josh Jenkins

EMERG: Jake Kolodjashnij, Francis Evans, Luke Dahlhaus, Charlie Constable

NEW: Jeremy Cameron, Shaun Higgins, Isaac Smith

UNAVAILABLE: Mitch Duncan (calf), Darcy Fort (knee), Sam Simpson (shoulder), Esava Ratugolea (leg fracture), Cooper Stephens (knee)

NOTES: Flip a coin between Henry and Kolodjashnij as the unlucky eighth defender to miss out given the emergence of Atkins. Kolodjashnij has been left out on this occasion purely by the fact he sat out the first half against Essendon. Clark has been added as part of the wing rotation, while Smith can play inside midfield minutes just as he did against the Bombers. The Cats have all but committed to a second ruck option alongside, so Jenkins gets the nod to play his former side with Ratugolea sidelined. Tuohy can play as the seventh forward like he did last week and has been picked ahead of Dahlhaus who, despite likely being fit, may have missed too much of the pre-season with his groin setback. - Mitch Cleary

Essendon v Hawthorn, Marvel Stadium, 7.25pm AEDT

ESSENDON

B: Aaron Francis, Zach Reid, Mason Redman

HB: Dyson Heppell, Jordan Ridley, Nick Hind

C: Jye Caldwell, Zach Merrett, Dylan Shiel

HF: Devon Smith, Cale Hooker, Kyle Langford

F: Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti, Peter Wright, Harrison Jones

Foll: Sam Draper, Andrew McGrath, Darcy Parish

I/C: Nik Cox, Ned Cahill, Archie Perkins, Brayden Ham

EMERG: Matt Guelfi, Will Snelling, Jayden Laverde, Martin Gleeson

NEW: Jye Caldwell, Nick Hind, Harrison Jones, Archie Perkins, Zach Reid, Peter Wright

UNAVAILABLE: Patrick Ambrose (foot), Dylan Clarke (ankle), Michael Hurley (hip), James Stewart (hamstring), Jake Stringer (Achilles), Irving Mosquito (knee), David Zaharakis (knee)

NOTES: The Bombers will be without some key players in round one, with Hurley missing indefinitely and Stringer all but ruled out. It could see all three of the club's top-10 picks from last year's draft – Reid, Cox and Perkins – make their debut against the Hawks. Caldwell and Wright are set to make their first appearances for the Bombers, while Hind escaped any serious shoulder injury last week. Snelling played every game last season so would be unlucky to miss out. – Callum Twomey

Essendon youngster Nik Cox fires off a handball during the AAMI Community Series clash against Geelong on March 6. Picture: Getty Images

HAWTHORN

B: Will Day, Kyle Hartigan, Blake Hardwick

HB: Changkuoth Jiath, Sam Frost, Jarman Impey

C: Harry Morrison, Liam Shiels, Connor Downie

HF: Dylan Moore, Tim O'Brien, Luke Breust

F: Tyler Brockman, Jacob Koschitzke, Ollie Hanrahan

Foll: Ben McEvoy, James Worpel, Jaeger O'Meara

I/C: Jon Ceglar, Tom Phillips, Shaun Burgoyne, James Cousins

EMERG: Mitch Lewis, Daniel Howe, Connor Nash, Damon Greaves

NEW: Tyler Brockman, Connor Downie, Kyle Hartigan, Jacob Koschitzke

UNAVAILABLE: Jack Gunston (back), Tom Mitchell (shoulder), Jon Patton (club investigation), Jack Scrimshaw (knee), James Sicily (knee), Chad Wingard (calf)

NOTES: Koschitzke's six-goal haul against North Melbourne was too hard to ignore so he and O'Brien get the nod over Lewis, who missed with a back spasm, and Nash. Ceglar will push forward also, while McEvoy returns to a near full-time ruck option. Greaves is the unlucky defender on the basis he only played a half against the Roos, with Jiath impressing in recent weeks. Top draft pick Denver Grainger-Barras will also have to wait. Brockman wins a spot after a striking pre-season and Phillips adds extra inside and outside midfield depth. Mitchell could still prove his fitness but has been left out after a heavily interrupted pre-season along with Wingard who is the other test. Cousins gets a spot over Howe in a close call. - Mitch Cleary

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Toe to toe with Damo: McEvoy's journey to captain Hawthorn captain Ben McEvoy speaks to Damian Barrett about his new role and reflects on his career to date

Brisbane v Sydney, Gabba, 6.45pm AEST

BRISBANE

B: Brandon Starcevich, Harris Andrews, Ryan Lester

HB: Daniel Rich, Jack Payne, Grant Birchall

C: Jarrod Berry, Zac Bailey, Hugh McCluggage

HF: Dayne Zorko, Eric Hipwood, Lincoln McCarthy

F: Charlie Cameron, Joe Daniher, Tom Fullarton

Foll: Oscar McInerney, Lachie Neale, Jarryd Lyons

I/C: Callum Ah Chee, Mitch Robinson, Rhys Mathieson, Keidean Coleman

EMERG: Marcus Adams, Ely Smith, Deven Robertson, Connor Ballenden

NEW: Joe Daniher

UNAVAILABLE: Nakia Cockatoo (hamstring), Darcy Gardiner (knee), Dan McStay (knee), Cam Rayner (knee)

NOTES: Although injury will force changes to the Lions' best 22, the lineup is pretty familiar from the one that took them to a preliminary final last season. Payne edges out Adams for the second key defender to start the season, while Fullarton showed enough in his pre-season game to play at the other end of the ground in place of McStay. The toughest call comes to replace Rayner, with Mathieson's proven ability to play 'inside' and kick goals when going forward – as Rayner was slated for – giving him the barest edge of impressive Smith. That call could go either way. - Michael Whiting

Lions recruit Joe Daniher takes a strong mark in the AAMI Community Series clash with Gold Coast. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY

B: Jake Lloyd, Lewis Melican, Dane Rampe

HB: Jordan Dawson, Tom McCartin, Braeden Campbell

C: Oli Florent, Callum Mills, Nick Blakey

HF: Will Hayward, Logan McDonald, Isaac Heeney

F: Tom Papley, Sam Reid, Sam Wicks

Foll: Tom Hickey, Josh Kennedy, Luke Parker

I/C: Harry Cunningham, George Hewett, James Rowbottom, Chad Warner

EMERG: Callum Sinclair, Errol Gulden, James Bell, Ryan Clarke

NEW: Braeden Campbell, Tom Hickey, Logan McDonald

UNAVAILABLE: Robbie Fox (finger), Lance Franklin (calf), Sam Naismith (knee)

NOTES: There should be a nice mix between experience and youth in Sydney's first team of the season. Lloyd missed the AAMI Community Series match against GWS with a knee niggle, but is expected to return and add some class to the backline, while Academy product Campbell impressed against the Giants and has earned a debut. With Franklin still not back from his calf injury, No.4 draft pick McDonald might be too tempting to leave out, although John Longmire could opt for Sinclair to play forward and support Hickey in the ruck. Dylan Stephens (concussion) and Justin McInerney (back) both had setbacks during the pre-season and might need another match or two to be considered. - Michael Whiting

Sunday, March 21

North Melbourne v Port Adelaide, Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEDT

NORTH MELBOURNE

B: Aidan Corr, Ben McKay, Shaun Atley

HB: Jack Ziebell, Robbie Tarrant, Luke McDonald

C: Jaidyn Stephenson, Luke Davies-Uniacke, Tarryn Thomas

HF: Curtis Taylor, Nick Larkey, Tom Powell

F: Kayne Turner, Josh Walker, Cameron Zurhaar

FOLL: Todd Goldstein, Ben Cunnington, Jy Simpkin

I/C: Bailey Scott, Lachie Young, Dom Tyson, Charlie Lazzaro

EMG: Tom Campbell, Atu Bosenavulagi, Will Phillips, Kyron Hayden



NEW: Jaidyn Stephenson, Aidan Corr, Lachie Young, Tom Powell, Charlie Lazzaro

UNAVAILABLE: Jed Anderson (calf), Jared Polec (hamstring), Trent Dumont (calf), Aiden Bonar (calf), Charlie Comben (leg), Matt McGuinness (finger)



NOTES: The club expects senior duo Cunnington (concussion) and Tarrant (adductor) to recover in time for round one, but Anderson (calf), Polec (hamstring) and Dumont (calf) are unlikely. Corr and Young will slot into the backline, having arrived over the summer, while Stephenson is part of a new-look midfield group. Newly drafted duo Powell and Lazzaro have been tipped to earn their AFL debuts and appear marginally ahead of Phillips, who is also close. Don't be surprised if the Kangaroos opt for a dual ruck setup with Campbell to partner Goldstein, but if not Larkey should share ruck duties. Tyson and Walker earn their places after each kicking three goals in last week's AAMI Community Series clash. - Riley Beveridge

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Disappointed Jaidyn's message to Pies North Melbourne recruit Jaidyn Stephenson speaks to Damian Barrett about his off-season move, and more

PORT ADELAIDE

B: Tom Clurey, Tom Jonas, Ryan Burton

HB: Dan Houston, Aliir Aliir, Darcy Byrne-Jones

C: Karl Amon, Ollie Wines, Xavier Duursma

HF: Riley Bonner, Mitch Georgiades, Zak Butters

F: Orazio Fantasia, Charlie Dixon, Robbie Gray

Foll: Scott Lycett, Travis Boak, Willem Drew

I/C: Peter Ladhams, Tom Rockliff, Miles Bergman, Steven Motlop

EMERG: Kane Farrell, Lachie Jones, Jarrod Lienert, Sam Mayes

NEW: Aliir Aliir, Orazio Fantasia, Miles Bergman

UNAVAILABLE: Hamish Hartlett (hamstring), Todd Marshall (cheek), Trent McKenzie (thigh), Sam Powell-Pepper (hand), Connor Rozee (foot)

NOTES: The Power have arguably the best depth in the competition, so this team assumes a conservative approach is taken with players returning from injury. All have claims to best 22 positions, so expect headaches for the Power match committee if Hartlett, Marshall, McKenzie and Powell-Pepper get fit and knock the door down. No risks are needed, but Hartlett could replace Bergman, who earns selection as a half-back, while Marshall and Georgiades have jockeyed all pre-season for selection as support for Dixon. Powell-Pepper's selection would put pressure on Rockliff in the midfield. - Nathan Schmook

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Fantasia having fun in new colours Power recruit Orazio Fantasia has started off his new chapter in some style with a handful of early goals

Greater Western Sydney v St Kilda, Giants Stadium, 3.20pm AEDT

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

B: Isaac Cumming, Phil Davis, Nick Haynes

HB: Lachie Ash, Sam Taylor, Harry Perryman

C: Josh Kelly, Stephen Coniglio, Callan Ward

HF: Tanner Bruhn, Jake Riccardi, Toby Greene

F: Daniel Lloyd, Harry Himmelberg, Matt de Boer

Foll: Matt Flynn, Tim Taranto, Jacob Hopper

I/C: Connor Idun, Sam Reid, Tom Green, Jack Buckley

EMERG: Lachie Keeffe, Xavier O'Halloran, Kieren Briggs, Jeremy Finlayson

NEW: Tanner Bruhn, Matt Flynn

UNAVAILABLE: Jesse Hogan (quad), Adam Kennedy (shoulder), Braydon Preuss (shoulder), Lachie Whitfield (liver)

NOTES: Despite some off-season departures and injuries to key personnel, the Giants will field an excellent team to play St Kilda in round one. Flynn has recovered from an ankle niggle and should edge Briggs to make his debut in the ruck. Davis is back from a knee issue to resume his spot at full-back, while Cumming and Idun have impressed and deserve spots. Daniels (hamstring) is fit again but might need a game or two at the lower level to regain a deserved spot in the forward line. - Michael Whiting

ST KILDA

B: Ben Long, Dougal Howard, Nick Coffield

HB: Jimmy Webster, Callum Wilkie, Jack Sinclair

C: Bradley Hill, Seb Ross, Jack Billings

HF: Jack Higgins, Tim Membrey, Josh Battle

F: Dan Butler, Max King, Jade Gresham

Foll: Paul Hunter, Jack Steele, Hunter Clark

I/C: Zak Jones, Shaun McKernan, Jack Lonie, Tom Highmore

EMERG: Jack Bytel, Mason Wood, Jake Carlisle, Dan McKenzie

NEW: Jack Higgins, Tom Highmore, Paul Hunter, Shaun McKernan

UNAVAILABLE: Brad Crouch (suspension), James Frawley (hamstring), Jarryn Geary (fractured leg), Dan Hannebery (calf), Rowan Marshall (foot), Ben Paton (broken leg), Paddy Ryder (personal leave)

NOTES: Ryder's absence and Marshall's injury paves the way for an AFL debut for Hunter and club debut for McKernan in a two-pronged ruck combination. Webster wins a spot in defence after Paton's broken leg, while draftee Highmore is picked over Carlisle given he's played both pre-season games in the seniors and the veteran has been reduced to the reserves. Clark can split his time between midfield – where he collected a game-high eight clearances against Carlton – and defence, while Gresham and Higgins can also rotate through the engine room. Jones still needs to prove his fitness but gets in over Bytel, while Wood is unlucky but misses out given the other height in attack. - Mitch Cleary

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Saints' new boys combine for icing on cake St Kilda recruits Jack Higgins and Shaun McKernan link up for a late major

West Coast v Gold Coast, Optus Stadium, 3.10pm AWST

WEST COAST

B: Tom Cole, Tom Barrass, Brad Sheppard

HB: Shannon Hurn, Jeremy McGovern, Jackson Nelson

C: Liam Duggan, Tim Kelly, Andrew, Gaff

HF: Jamaine Jones, Jack Darling, Jamie Cripps

F: Oscar Allen, Josh Kennedy, Liam Ryan

Foll: Nic Naitanui, Luke Shuey, Dom Sheed

I/C: Nathan Vardy, Jack Redden, Jack Petruccelle, Alex Witherden

EMERG: Xavier O'Neill, Jarrod Brander, Josh Rotham, Zane Trew

NEW: Alex Witherden

UNAVAILABLE: Mark Hutchings (knee), Zac Langdon (concussion), Willie Rioli (suspension), Dan Venables (concussion), Jake Waterman (back), Bailey Williams (ankle), Elliot Yeo (osteitis pubis)

NOTES: A second ruckman is the biggest conundrum for the Eagles, who used Allen in the position last season but would ideally select a genuine second ruck given the minutes Naitanui plays. Expect Vardy to play round one and ease the pressure on Naitanui, with Allen rotating through the backline to help with rotations and avoid a top-heavy forward line. Vardy's omission would allow an extra midfielder to be selected on the bench, with O'Neill the likely option in this scenario after an impressive AAMI Community Series performance. Jones is rewarded for a strong summer, while the pace of Nelson is important in defence, edging out the unlucky Rotham, who has been impressive. Waterman and Williams could make a run at being available but would ideally have more training under their belts before being selected. - Nathan Schmook

New Eagle Alex Witherden in action against Fremantle in the AAMI Community Series. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD COAST

B: Connor Budarick, Sam Collins, Wil Powell

HB: Jarrod Harbrow, Charlie Ballard, Jack Bowes

C: Brandon Ellis, Hugh Greenwood, Jack Lukosius

HF: David Swallow, Sam Day, Ben Ainsworth

F: Izak Rankine, Ben King, Alex Sexton

Foll: Jarrod Witts, Matt Rowell, Touk Miller

I/C: Oleg Markov, Lachie Weller, Noah Anderson, Darcy Macpherson

EMERG: Caleb Graham, Will Brodie, Brayden Fiorini, Chris Burgess

NEW: Oleg Markov

UNAVAILABLE: Rory Atkins (foot), Elijah Hollands (knee), Rory Thompson (knee)

NOTES: Stuart Dew has two tough decisions to make ahead of the opening round against West Coast. With Rankine expected to return from a tweaked ankle, one midfielder/forward must be left out from an impressive batch. Brodie would be incredibly stiff after 25 touches against Brisbane and a super pre-season, but Macpherson's harassing pressure might just give him the edge. It would be harsh on Brodie though. The other tough call is whether to play three tall defenders against the Eagles' potent forward line, but if the pressure is good, Bowes and Powell should be able to cover, giving veteran Harbrow the final spot after a good pre-season. - Michael Whiting