Adelaide's Justine Mules and Melbourne's Karen Paxman face off during the round seven clash on March 13, 2021. Picture: Dylan Burns, AFL Photos

Saturday, March 13

St Kilda 3.7 (25) def. by Greater Western Sydney 7.3 (45)

SAINTS v GIANTS Full match coverage and stats

Copy link Link copied to clipboard AFLW Match Highlights: St Kilda v GWS The Saints and Giants clash in round seven of the NAB AFL Women's competition

North Melbourne 5.7 (37) def. Western Bulldogs 3.8 (26)

KANGAROOS v BULLDOGS Full match coverage and stats

Copy link Link copied to clipboard AFLW Match Highlights: North Melbourne v Western Bulldogs The Kangaroos and Bulldogs clash in round seven of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Melbourne 6.7 (43) def. Adelaide 2.3 (15)

DEMONS v CROWS Full match coverage and stats

Copy link Link copied to clipboard AFLW Match Highlights: Melbourne v Adelaide The Demons and Crows clash in round seven of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Sunday, March 14

Carlton v Fremantle at Ikon Park, 1.10pm AEDT

Carlton looked much more like the Blues of old last week against Geelong, finally shaking off its first-quarter horror starts and winning comfortably. Mimi Hill (ACL) will be a loss to a young midfield, while Grace Egan is gradually working her way into her top form after a relatively slow start to the season.

Fremantle bounced back in style after its first loss in 12 games, tearing apart a hapless West Coast. Once again, the sheer number of forward threats coupled with a fierce defensive game (the Dockers average the most tackles in the competition) looks to be a winning formula for Trent Cooper.

Tip: These sides have a history of brutal encounters and will meet for the first time since the 2019 preliminary final, which Fremantle will be keen to avenge. Dockers by 15 points.

WATCH IT LIVE Blues v Dockers

Watch it LIVE: Blues v Dockers from 1.10pm AEDT. Picture: AFL Media

Brisbane v Collingwood at VU Whitten Oval, 3.10pm AEDT

Brisbane just keep on keeping on, jumping out to a commanding lead against GWS in the first half to record its fifth win for the season. As has been the case for the last few years, the Lions are very much a high kicking team, averaging second for kicks but ninth for handballs.

Collingwood is yet to taste defeat in 2021, winning six straight and even notching up a practice match victory. Stacey Livingstone and Ruby Schleicher have garnered plenty of attention for their strong work in defence, but Lauren Butler has performed admirably as the second key tall.

Tip: Both these teams have very, very strong defences, so it'll be a matter of who breaks first. This is every chance to be quite a low-scoring affair, but the Lions might just have the edge. Brisbane by four points.

WATCH IT LIVE Lions v Magpies

Watch it LIVE: Lions v Magpies from 2.10pm AEST. Picture: AFL Media

Monday, March 15

West Coast v Geelong at Mineral Resources Park, 2.10pm AWST

This game has been pushed back to Monday due to WA border restrictions and will be played in the afternoon to allow the Cats to return home that night.

West Coast were blown off the park against Fremantle and will be much happier facing a team around its own level of development. The club's first draftee last year, Bella Lewis, is growing in confidence by the week, recording a career-high 17 disposals against an experienced Dockers midfield.

It's been a nightmare year for Geelong, but at least the Cats recorded what was comfortably their highest score for the season last week (31 points). Concerningly for a side who is yet to win a game, the Cats average the fourth-fewest tackles in the competition.

Tip: This should be a closely fought affair. The Eagles have the home ground advantage, but the Cats are building. Geelong by four points.

WATCH IT LIVE Eagles v Cats

Watch it LIVE: Eagles v Cats from 2.10pm AWST. Picture: AFL Media

Friday, March 12

Gold Coast 4.2 (26) def. by Richmond 6.5 (41)

SUNS v TIGERS Full match coverage and stats

Copy link Link copied to clipboard AFL Match Highlights: Gold Coast v Richmond The Suns and Tigers clash in round seven of the NAB AFL Women's competition

Did you head to the footy over the weekend? Tell us your thoughts! Take the survey now