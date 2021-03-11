Gold Coast's Matt Rowell in action against Brisbane in the 2021 AAMI Community Series. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast co-captain Jarrod Witts has called for calm on the hype surrounding teenage midfield ace Matt Rowell.

Rowell took the AFL world by storm last season, polling nine Brownlow Medal votes from his four completed games before suffering a dislocated shoulder that ended his season.

His comeback from surgery has been strong, shown when he gathered 20 disposals in 70 per cent game time during Monday night's AAMI Community Series loss to Brisbane.

Despite playing only a handful of senior matches, the former No.1 draft pick is already the Suns' most recognisable player, and the man requested most by media.

Witts says the football public has to get its expectations in line before Gold Coast travels to Perth to play the Eagles in round one.

"I think we just need to understand it's his second year and he's played four or five games," Witts told AFL.com.au.

"He's just a young kid figuring it all out."

Rowell is central to the Suns' midfield alongside Touk Miller, Hugh Greenwood and his best mate Noah Anderson.

Noah Anderson celebrates a Suns goal with best mate Matt Rowell. Picture: AFL Photos

The 19-year-old showed his combative nature against the Lions, recording a game-high 17 contested possessions despite the slightly limited time on ground.

Witts said Gold Coast would keep Rowell's role simple in 2021.

"For him in that midfield it's about being strong and bringing other guys into the game," he said.

"If he can just do that as consistently as possible, there's not much more you can ask. We don't need the star power.

"He's built his game off workrate and if he brings that, he'll be fine.

"He's competitive, wants to win, wants to do better now, he's not waiting for anyone.

"We can all take confidence out of the way he goes about it."