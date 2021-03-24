Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

THERE were some huge upsets in round one that caught our AFL.com.au tipsters off guard, with the leaders on a respectable, but far from comprehensive, total of six.

Is it time already to roll the dice, or will round two be more predictable?

Our experts aren't throwing caution to the wind just yet, but there's always room for a surprise and one of our top journos is backing Alastair Clarkson to pull off back-to-back miracles.

Check out all the tips below.

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Carlton - three points

Geelong

Sydney

Port Adelaide

St Kilda

Gold Coast

Richmond

Western Bulldogs

Fremantle

Last week: 6

Total: 6

NAT EDWARDS

Carlton - 10 points

Geelong

Sydney

Port Adelaide

St Kilda

Gold Coast

Richmond

Western Bulldogs

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 6

Total: 6

ANDREW KRAKOUER

Carlton - 22 points

Brisbane

Sydney

Port Adelaide

St Kilda

Gold Coast

Richmond

West Coast

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 6

Total: 6

DAISY PEARCE

Carlton – nine points

Brisbane

Sydney

Port Adelaide

Melbourne

Gold Coast

Richmond

Western Bulldogs

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 6

Total: 6

DAMIAN BARRETT

Collingwood - 11 points

Geelong

Sydney

Port Adelaide

St Kilda

Gold Coast

Richmond

Western Bulldogs

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 5

Total: 5

SARAH BLACK

Collingwood - nine points

Geelong

Sydney

Port Adelaide

St Kilda

Gold Coast

Richmond

Western Bulldogs

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 5

Total: 5

MITCH CLEARY

Carlton - three points

Brisbane

Sydney

Port Adelaide

St Kilda

Gold Coast

Hawthorn

Western Bulldogs

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 5

Total: 5

MATTHEW LLOYD

Carlton - 16 points

Geelong

Sydney

Port Adelaide

St Kilda

Gold Coast

Richmond

Western Bulldogs

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 5

Total: 5

CALLUM TWOMEY

Carlton - 12 points

Geelong

Sydney

Port Adelaide

Melbourne

Gold Coast

Richmond

Western Bulldogs

Fremantle

Last week: 5

Total: 5

MICHAEL WHITING

Collingwood – seven points

Brisbane

Sydney

Port Adelaide

St Kilda

Gold Coast

Richmond

Western Bulldogs

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 5

Total: 5

KANE CORNES

Carlton - 13 points

Geelong

Sydney

Port Adelaide

Melbourne

Gold Coast

Richmond

Western Bulldogs

Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 4

Total: 4

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Carlton - five points

Geelong

Sydney

Port Adelaide

St Kilda

Gold Coast

Richmond

Western Bulldogs

Fremantle

Last week: 4

Total: 4

TOTALS

Carlton 9-3 Collingwood

Geelong 8-4 Brisbane

Sydney 12-0 Adelaide

Port Adelaide 12-0 Essendon

St Kilda 9-3 Melbourne

Gold Coast 12-0 North Melbourne

Hawthorn 1-11 Richmond

Western Bulldogs 11-1 West Coast

Fremantle 3-9 Greater Western Sydney