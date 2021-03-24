THERE were some huge upsets in round one that caught our AFL.com.au tipsters off guard, with the leaders on a respectable, but far from comprehensive, total of six.

Is it time already to roll the dice, or will round two be more predictable? 

Our experts aren't throwing caution to the wind just yet, but there's always room for a surprise and one of our top journos is backing Alastair Clarkson to pull off back-to-back miracles.

Check out all the tips below.

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Carlton - three points
Geelong
Sydney
Port Adelaide
St Kilda
Gold Coast
Richmond
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle

Last week: 6
Total: 6

NAT EDWARDS

Carlton - 10 points
Geelong
Sydney
Port Adelaide
St Kilda
Gold Coast
Richmond
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 6
Total: 6

ANDREW KRAKOUER

Carlton - 22 points
Brisbane
Sydney
Port Adelaide
St Kilda
Gold Coast
Richmond
West Coast
Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 6
Total: 6

DAISY PEARCE

Carlton – nine points
Brisbane
Sydney
Port Adelaide
Melbourne
Gold Coast
Richmond
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 6
Total:

DAMIAN BARRETT

Collingwood - 11 points
Geelong
Sydney
Port Adelaide
St Kilda
Gold Coast
Richmond
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney

Last week:
Total: 5

SARAH BLACK

Collingwood - nine points
Geelong
Sydney
Port Adelaide
St Kilda
Gold Coast
Richmond
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 5
Total:

MITCH CLEARY

Carlton - three points 
Brisbane 
Sydney 
Port Adelaide 
St Kilda
Gold Coast 
Hawthorn 
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 5
Total: 5

MATTHEW LLOYD

Carlton - 16 points
Geelong
Sydney
Port Adelaide
St Kilda
Gold Coast
Richmond
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 5
Total: 5

CALLUM TWOMEY

Carlton - 12 points
Geelong
Sydney
Port Adelaide
Melbourne
Gold Coast
Richmond
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle

Last week: 5
Total: 5

MICHAEL WHITING

Collingwood – seven points
Brisbane
Sydney
Port Adelaide
St Kilda
Gold Coast
Richmond
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 5
Total: 5

KANE CORNES

Carlton - 13 points
Geelong
Sydney
Port Adelaide
Melbourne
Gold Coast
Richmond
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney

Last week: 4
Total: 4

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Carlton - five points
Geelong
Sydney
Port Adelaide
St Kilda
Gold Coast
Richmond
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle

Last week: 4
Total: 4

TOTALS

Carlton 9-3 Collingwood
Geelong 8-4 Brisbane
Sydney 12-0 Adelaide
Port Adelaide 12-0 Essendon
St Kilda 9-3 Melbourne
Gold Coast 12-0 North Melbourne
Hawthorn 1-11 Richmond
Western Bulldogs 11-1 West Coast
Fremantle 3-9 Greater Western Sydney

