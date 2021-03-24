THERE were some huge upsets in round one that caught our AFL.com.au tipsters off guard, with the leaders on a respectable, but far from comprehensive, total of six.
Is it time already to roll the dice, or will round two be more predictable?
Our experts aren't throwing caution to the wind just yet, but there's always room for a surprise and one of our top journos is backing Alastair Clarkson to pull off back-to-back miracles.
Check out all the tips below.
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Carlton - three points
Geelong
Sydney
Port Adelaide
St Kilda
Gold Coast
Richmond
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
Last week: 6
Total: 6
NAT EDWARDS
Carlton - 10 points
Geelong
Sydney
Port Adelaide
St Kilda
Gold Coast
Richmond
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 6
Total: 6
ANDREW KRAKOUER
Carlton - 22 points
Brisbane
Sydney
Port Adelaide
St Kilda
Gold Coast
Richmond
West Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 6
Total: 6
DAISY PEARCE
Carlton – nine points
Brisbane
Sydney
Port Adelaide
Melbourne
Gold Coast
Richmond
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 6
Total: 6
DAMIAN BARRETT
Collingwood - 11 points
Geelong
Sydney
Port Adelaide
St Kilda
Gold Coast
Richmond
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 5
Total: 5
SARAH BLACK
Collingwood - nine points
Geelong
Sydney
Port Adelaide
St Kilda
Gold Coast
Richmond
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 5
Total: 5
MITCH CLEARY
Carlton - three points
Brisbane
Sydney
Port Adelaide
St Kilda
Gold Coast
Hawthorn
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 5
Total: 5
MATTHEW LLOYD
Carlton - 16 points
Geelong
Sydney
Port Adelaide
St Kilda
Gold Coast
Richmond
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 5
Total: 5
CALLUM TWOMEY
Carlton - 12 points
Geelong
Sydney
Port Adelaide
Melbourne
Gold Coast
Richmond
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
Last week: 5
Total: 5
MICHAEL WHITING
Collingwood – seven points
Brisbane
Sydney
Port Adelaide
St Kilda
Gold Coast
Richmond
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 5
Total: 5
KANE CORNES
Carlton - 13 points
Geelong
Sydney
Port Adelaide
Melbourne
Gold Coast
Richmond
Western Bulldogs
Greater Western Sydney
Last week: 4
Total: 4
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Carlton - five points
Geelong
Sydney
Port Adelaide
St Kilda
Gold Coast
Richmond
Western Bulldogs
Fremantle
Last week: 4
Total: 4
TOTALS
Carlton 9-3 Collingwood
Geelong 8-4 Brisbane
Sydney 12-0 Adelaide
Port Adelaide 12-0 Essendon
St Kilda 9-3 Melbourne
Gold Coast 12-0 North Melbourne
Hawthorn 1-11 Richmond
Western Bulldogs 11-1 West Coast
Fremantle 3-9 Greater Western Sydney