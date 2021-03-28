FREMANTLE flicked the switch with its skills and kickstarted its season in impressive fashion, slicing through a disappointing Greater Western Sydney to win by 31 points at Optus Stadium on Sunday.

The Dockers delivered on the promise they showed through the pre-season and banished the Giants to their first 0-2 start to a season since 2013, winning 11.21 (87) to 7.14 (56).

The win could come at a cost for the injury-hit club, however, with captain Nat Fyfe (suspected concussion) sidelined late in the third quarter after a high bump from Giant Sam Reid.

DOCKERS V GIANTS Full match coverage and stats

An unsuspecting Fyfe was collected by Reid, who will come under scrutiny from the Match Review Officer, while the dual Brownlow medallist will likely be sidelined for the Dockers' round three match against Carlton given the AFL's concussion protocols.

Fyfe, who becomes the first player to be replaced by a medical substitute because of concussion, didn’t emerge after heading to the Dockers' rooms at the end of a blistering third term that saw his team build a 40-point lead with four unanswered goals.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Huge collision leaves Fyfe with concussion concern Nat Fyfe has been helped off the field with a concussion scare after being collected by Sam Reid

Veteran David Mundy (35 disposals and six clearances) was brilliant for Freo, who found an attacking edge and moved the ball with purpose and precision through the middle of the ground.

The ease with which they controlled possession – both at the coalface and on the outside – should set off alarm bells for the blunt Giants, whose big names were unable to arrest momentum at any stage.

Fremantle won the clearances (29-21) and inside 50s (58-42), dominating contested ball (145-113) in a smacking that wasn't fully reflected on the scoreboard after late GWS goals and missed Fremantle opportunities.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Toby gets smashed but still finds the hands Toby Greene gets crunched by Docker Lachie Schultz but still manages to assist Jacob Hopper for a quick opening goal

The form of the Dockers' midfielders is cause for optimism and gave Justin Longmuir the ability to use Fyfe forward for the entire three quarters he played, with the captain kicking 1.2 and taking seven marks.

Longmuir had faith his team could flick the switch and clean up its skills on Sunday, and the players didn't let him down early, opening up a 19-point lead at the first break on the back of attacking ball movement.

Ruckman Sean Darcy provided a highlight in his return match, flicking a delightful hit-out over his shoulder to the impressive Sam Switkowski in the forward pocket to set up the Dockers' fourth straight goal.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Sean's flick and Switkowski's kick find the sticks Sean Darcy taps the ball perfectly to crumbing forward Sam Switkowski, who finishes superbly on the burst

It was a physical opening, with Giant Lachie Keeffe and Dockers Lloyd Meek and Caleb Serong all leaving the field with cut heads at different stages in the first half.

But the Giants' physical edge dissipated as the Dockers gained control and ran their opponents off their feet.

Brayshaw hits the scoreboard

The next step in Andrew Brayshaw's development was to become a goalkicking midfielder. On Sunday he booted two goals and showed he will become an attacking threat in time. The 21-year-old was brilliant in the midfield with 32 possessions, and he provided a magnificent highlight when he sidestepped two Giants and snapped on his right foot from 35m. He was only shaded by Mundy as best afield.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard The Brayshaw breakout has risen again Andy Brayshaw looks to have added another string to his ever-growing bow, earning his second goal of the game in absolutely stunning fashion

Inaccuracy costs both teams

Fremantle's field kicking was on target, but the team's 21 behinds highlighted the missed opportunities that at times left the door ajar for GWS. Luckily for the Dockers, the Giants were equally poor in front of goal, they just didn't create as many opportunities. Late goals left the Giants with a flattering 31-point margin after the Dockers broke 47-points free late in the third term.

FREMANTLE 4.6 5.12 9.16 11.21 (87)

GWS GIANTS 1.5 1.9 3.12 7.14 (56)

GOALS

Fremantle: Schultz 3, Brayshaw 2, Switkowski 2, Taberner 2, Fyfe, Frederick

GWS Giants: Himmelberg 2, Greene 2, Sproule 2, Hopper

BEST

Fremantle: Mundy, Brayshaw, Cerra, Schultz, Switkowski, Meek, Darcy, Hughes

GWS Giants: Greene, Himmelberg, Perryman, Hill, Cumming

INJURIES

Fremantle: Fyfe (concussion)

GWS Giants: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Fremantle: Connor Blakely (replaced Nat Fyfe)

GWS Giants: Nick Shipley (unused)

Crowd: TBC