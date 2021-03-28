The AFL advises the Match Review of the Saturday matches of Round Two of the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season has been completed. One charge was laid.

Charges Laid:

Robbie Gray, Port Adelaide, has been charged with Engaging in Rough Conduct against Zach Merrett, Essendon, during the fourth quarter of the Round Two match between Port Adelaide and Essendon, played at Adelaide Oval on Saturday March 28.

In summary he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact and High Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.