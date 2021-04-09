ST KILDA has swung the axe after a disappointing start to the season, making three unforced changes for its crunch cash against West Coast at Marvel Stadium on Saturday.

In a super Saturday for ruckmen, Shane Mumford (Greater Western Sydney), Rowan Marshall (St Kilda) and Oscar McInerney (Brisbane) are all returning, with the Giants resting youngster Matt Flynn.

Carlton recruits Zac Williams and Oscar McDonald will also miss the Blues' clash against Gold Coast at Metricon Stadium on Saturday night because of injury.

The 16th-placed Saints have made four changes as they seek to get their 1-2 season back on track, with Shaun McKernan, Mason Wood and Ben Long axed. Jade Gresham is ruled out with an Achilles injury.

They have recalled Marshall, defender Jimmy Webster and midfielder Jack Bytel, with Long, Wood and McKernan all options for the medical substitute.

West Coast has made one change, recalling important tall Jake Waterman for his first game for the season to replace captain Luke Shuey, who has undergone surgery on a serious hamstring injury.

Brisbane has been boosted for its clash against the Western Bulldogs at Mars Stadium in Ballarat, with tough midfielder Jarrod Berry selected for his first game this season after overcoming a hamstring injury.

The Lions have also named McInerney and defender Darcy Gardiner, with Connor Ballenden, Jaxon Prior and Callum Ah Chee all omitted and named as emergencies. Jack Payne will miss through injury.

Ballenden and Ah Chee remain options for the medical substitute as well as Harry Sharp and potential debutant Ely Smith.

The Dogs lost Ryan Gardner to a shoulder injury, with last week's sub Pat Lipinksi coming into the 22.

Carlton has lost boom recruit Williams for the second time in a month, with the former Giant ill during the week and suffering calf tightness. Midfielder Will Setterfield returns to take on Gold Coast at Metricon Stadium.

The Suns, meanwhile, have called on defender Caleb Graham to replace injured ruckman Jarrod Witts and look set to play Chris Burgess as their No.1 big man.

Midfielder Will Brodie has been axed and named as an emergency, alongside talented youngster Sam Flanders, who is yet to play this season.

Injury-hit Greater Western Sydney has made two unforced changes on top of the loss of captain Stephen Coniglio, defender Phil Davis and tagger Matt de Boer.

Half-back Nick Shipley has been omitted, while Flynn has been rested after debuting in round one and carrying the ruck in the opening three rounds.

The Giants have recalled Mumford in the ruck as well as tall forwards Jeremy Finlayson and Jake Riccardi. Conor Stone, who was recruited with pick No.15 in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft, has been named to make his debut.

The Magpies have omitted Tyler Brown for the clash at the MCG, with last week's unused medical substitute, Beau McCreery, included in the 22.

Western Bulldogs v Brisbane at Mars Stadium, 1.35pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: P.Lipinski

Out: R.Gardner (shoulder)

Last week's sub: P.Lipinski (replaced R.Gardner)

BRISBANE

In: D.Gardiner, J.Berry, O.McInerney

Out: C.Ballenden (omitted), J.Prior (omitted), C.Ah Chee (omitted), J.Payne (foot)

Last week's sub: J.Prior (unused)

St Kilda v West Coast at Marvel Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: J.Webster, R.Marshall, J.Bytel

Out: S.McKernan (omitted), M.Wood (omitted), B.Long (omitted), J.Gresham (Achilles)

Last week's sub: B.Long (replaced J.Gresham)

WEST COAST

In: J.Waterman

Out: L.Shuey (hamstring), Z.Langdon (omitted)

Last week's sub: Z.Langdon (replaced L.Shuey)

Gold Coast v Carlton at Metricon Stadium, 7.25pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: C.Graham

Out: J.Witts (knee), W.Brodie (omitted)

Last week's sub: N.Holman (replaced J.Witts)

CARLTON

In: W.Setterfield

Out: O.McDonald (back), Z.Williams (calf)

Last week's sub: O.McDonald (unused)

Collingwood v Greater Western Sydney at the MCG, 7.25pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: B.McCreery

Out: T.Brown (omitted)

Last week's sub: B.McCreery (unused)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: J.Finlayson, S.Mumford, C.Stone, J.Riccardi

Out: N.Shipley (omitted), P.Davis (calf), S.Coniglio (ankle), M.de Boer (hamstring), M.Flynn (managed)

Last week's sub: N.Shipley (replaced P.Davis)