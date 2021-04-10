The AFL advises the Match Review of the Friday game of Round Four of the 2021 Toyota AFL Premiership Season has been completed. Three charges were laid.



Charges Laid:

Rhyan Mansell, Richmond, has been charged with Engaging in Rough Conduct against Connor Rozee, Port Adelaide, during the first quarter of the Round Four match between Port Adelaide and Richmond, played at Adelaide Oval, on Friday April 9.



In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Intentional Conduct, Low Impact, Body Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Jack Ross, Richmond, has been charged with Engaging in Rough Conduct against Xavier Duursma, Port Adelaide, during the first quarter of the Round Four match between Port Adelaide and Richmond, played at Adelaide Oval, on Friday April 9.



In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Careless Conduct, Low Impact, Body Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Rhyan Mansell, Richmond, has been charged with Engaging in Rough Conduct against Robbie Gray, Port Adelaide, during the first quarter of the Round Four match between Port Adelaide and Richmond, played at Adelaide Oval, on Friday April 9.



In summary, he can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.



Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Intentional Conduct, Low Impact, Body Contact. The incident was classified as a $3000 sanction. The player can accept a $2000 sanction with an early plea.